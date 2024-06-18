Changes Coming to Brown Deer Disc Golf?
Parks wants to protect natural areas. Disc golfers say it will ruin best course in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee County Parks is planning to change the layout of the disc golf course in Brown Deer Park.
The parks department wants to move some of the course’s popular holes out of wooded areas, where there are “ephemeral wetlands, numerous rare plant species, and a diversity of sensitive wildlife,” according to a webpage for the project. But many disc golfers are unhappy with the proposed redesign and feel it is yet another instance of their sport being given short-shrift.
Milwaukee County Parks has declined interviews or to share additional information with Urban Milwaukee about what plant and animal species are being impacted, and to what degree, until after staff can update plans and maps for the course.
Current maps from the department show one hole is located inside an ephemeral wetland identified by the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission (SEWRPC). And five holes are located in woodlots designated as having rare plant species and diverse wildlife.
The local parks friends group also supports the redesign.
The friend’s group is not against disc golf, however, the course does make it difficult for other park patrons to use the area, said Rob Guilbert, a member of the friends group. Natural areas staff told the friend’s group the Beech trees is very susceptible to damage, Guilbert said.
For many local disc golfers, however, the proposed redesign could mean losing their favorite course.
“Brown Deer is and has been, what everyone seems to call the crown jewel,” Mike Harrington told Urban Milwaukee. “It is the best course, the most challenging course, in Milwaukee.”
Harrington is the owner of The Disc Golf Experience in Menomonee Falls and the state coordinator for the Professional Disc Golf Association. “I’m about as connected to disc golf as you can be,” he said.
Variety and challenge are what disc golfers want, he said, and the holes running through wooded areas or over water at Brown Deer Park have those in spades.
Historically, disc golf courses are rarely installed or maintained unless there is a local club that will fund both, Harrington said. Before the county parks system began charging disc golfers fees, the local club, Great Lakes Disc Golf, had agreements with Parks to perform the majority of maintenance and upkeep for the courses. Since the switch to “pay-to-play” the course maintenance has not kept up, Harrington said.
Now, the most popular course in the system is being dismantled and rebuilt as a shadow of its former glory. For many disc golfers, this is just the latest slight to the sport they love. It feels like disc golf in Milwaukee County is “going backward,” Harrington said.
He does understand why Parks would want to protect natural areas and wetlands, he said, adding, “I question why was this never known before that there were wetlands, or that this would need to be protected?”
“And it’s fine, if like they’re just learning what needs to be done,” he said. “I can understand why they feel like they need to change it. I’m not saying that things can’t be changed.”
That said, with an eye toward the proposed design, Harrington thinks what the department has produced is bunk. “That is the least exciting part of the property,” he said.
Harrington thinks there are opportunities to move the holes away from the areas that are causing the department concern without destroying the value of the course that’s so loved by the disc golf community. Currently, he said, “When people get asked ‘what is the course to play in Milwaukee?’ it’s Brown Deer.”
