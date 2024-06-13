Greg Wesley Named New Head of Greater Milwaukee Foundation

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Greater Milwaukee Foundation (GMF) has found its next leader.

Greg Wesley, a vice president with the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) since 2016, will lead the foundation. He will replace Ellen Gilligan, who announced her intention to retire in October after 14 years with the organization.

“Ellen’s vision for the Foundation has transformed the organization, benefiting the community in remarkable ways,” said Paul J. Jones, GMF board chair and co-chair of the succession committee, in a statement. “Greg is a proven leader in our community and uniquely positioned to lead the organization as it builds and expands on this commitment to community impact.”

Wesley, an attorney, is currently the senior vice president of strategic alliances and business development for MCW. In that role, he’s worked closely with the GMF and Royal Capital Group as the partners have developed the $105 million ThriveOn King development on N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The complex is part of a larger ThriveOn Collaboration focused on improved wellness in the surrounding neighborhoods.

He is also a member of the GMF board.

“I’ve been a longtime advocate of the Foundation and its mission,” said Wesley in a statement. “I’m particularly energized by the Foundation’s strong strategic plan.”

Before joining MCW, he was previously a partner at Gonzalez, Saggio and Harlan LLP.

“We had incredibly strong interest from exceptional candidates from across the country,” said Mary Ellen Stanek, Chair-Elect of the GMF board and Co-Chair of the succession committee. “Greg emerged as the right choice to lead GMF into the next chapter with his strong vision, exceptional connections throughout our community and track record of excellence.”

GMF is Wisconsin’s largest community foundation and serves Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties. It reported $1.1 billion in assets in its 2022 federal 990 form. It reported making $81 million in grants in 2022. Gilligan, according to the form, was paid $335,000 in 2022.

Among its other efforts, the foundation announced Wednesday it was offering $1 million in low-interest loans to support small businesses as part of an expansion of its ThriveOn Small Business Loans program.

As part of the ThriveOn King development, the organization relocated its offices and approximately 70 employees to the building earlier this spring. Last week, a ribbon cutting was held for the community spaces in the complex.

A $700 million Greater Together campaign resulted in GMF raising $727 million from 4,800 donors, according to a February statement from the organization.