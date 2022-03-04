Greater Milwaukee Foundation Unveils $700 Million Philanthropic Campaign

Part of "a Milwaukee for all" vision with an emphasis on racial equity and inclusion.

The Greater Milwaukee Foundation revealed Friday it is working on a $700 million Greater Together campaign and has already raised approximately $500 million towards its goal.

It’s part of the foundation’s vision of building “a Milwaukee for all” with an emphasis on racial equity and inclusion. The effort is focused on what the foundation describes as building blocks for a better life: education opportunity, health equity, economic opportunity and housing security.

The public phase of the campaign, announced Friday, includes five priority efforts intended. They include $11 million for the placed-based investment in the ThriveOn Collaboration focused on supporting Halyard Park Harambee and Brewers Hill and developing the ThriveOn King facility, $6 million for making a generational investment in early childhood care and education, $2 million to expand access to affordable housing offerings through the Community Development Alliance vision, $10 million towards making impact investments for social and economic returns and $21 million flexible funding to address pressing needs and emerging issues as they arise.

The organization made a number of flexible funding commitments once the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in 2020.

“There is no better organization than the Greater Milwaukee Foundation to lead this charge: its resources, skill sets, knowledge and partnership are essential tools,” said foundation board chair Jackie Herd-Barber in a statement. “The foundation has done research, we have partnered across the community and, most importantly, we have listened. Now, it’s time to do this important and necessary work, and we need everyone to act together and join us in this journey.”

“For too long, our region’s great potential has been overshadowed by disparities that divide people from opportunity and whole communities from well-being. To transform the Milwaukee we know into a Milwaukee for all, we need to invest in smart solutions that bring people together, center community voice and advance racial equity so that everyone can thrive,” said Ellen Gilligan, GMF President and CEO. “Now is our moment to build on generations of past generosity to realize the vibrant, inclusive region that is within our reach.”

The private phase of the campaign began in 2017 and the full effort is expected to last through 2023.

The campaign is being led by four co-chairs: Peter Bruce, Cecelia Gore, David Kundert and Linda Mellowes.

“In the wake of recent events, we know we are not where we need to be on racial equity and inclusion and that this issue holds our entire region back — whether you live in downtown Milwaukee or the farthest corners of our outerlying region,” said Kundert in a statement. “Now is a great time for all of us to consider how we support our passions and interests through philanthropy and help us solve critical issues facing our community.”

A campaign website further explains the vision and how individuals can contribute.