The Seafood Shack Plans Second Location

Restaurant would open on Farwell Avenue, with plans for late-night service on weekends.

The Seafood Shack is casting a line on Milwaukee’s East Side, with plans to open a new location at 2336 N. Farwell Ave., the former site of Louie’s Char Dogs & Butter Burgers.

The upcoming restaurant would be the third for owner Tyseria Griffin, who also operates The Seafood Shack at 2703 S. Chicago Ave. in South Milwaukee. A previous location at 2500 N. Mayfair Rd. in Wauwatosa closed in March.

Like its sibling locations, the new restaurant plans to offer a variety of fried seafood items such as salmon, catfish, perch and shrimp, along with a handful of salads, burgers and sandwiches. The menu could also include sides like garlic bread, french fries and mozzarella sticks.

Although the South Milwaukee restaurant is known for its alcoholic drinks, including a rainbow of “fish bowl” cocktails and spiked slushies, the new restaurant has no plans to serve alcohol, Griffin stated on the license application.

Instead, she said the counter-service restaurant will focus on quick meals for carryout. Customers are also welcome to eat on-site.

The 1,300-square-foot restaurant space is located within a larger shopping center near the corner of E. North and N. Farwell avenues. It has been vacant since the previous restaurant closed in 2023.

The 15,400-square-foot structure, owned by an affiliate of North Avenue Redevelopment LLC, also contains a Pizza Hut restaurant, chiropractic offices, a pet food store and The Glasshouse, a vape and smoke tobacco shop.

Prior to Louie’s Char Dogs & Butter Burgers, the restaurant space was home to China Wok.

Griffin’s entrepreneurship extends beyond food service. In 2021, she attempted to open a cocktail bar, The Luxury Lounge, on Capitol Drive; however, her license application was denied.

More recently, she renovated a laundromat at 3910 N. 76th St. with plans to call the business Let’s Get Fresh. No further updates have been shared since June 2022.

A food dealers license for The Seafood Shack is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. If approved, the restaurant aims to open in early August.

The restaurant’s proposed hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Griffin did not respond to a request for comment.