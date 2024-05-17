Scooters Return To Milwaukee’s Streets, This Time Permanently

Lime and Spin allowed to bring their scooters back under permanent regulatory framework.

Dockless electric scooters are back on Milwaukee’s streets.

The two authorized providers, Lime and Spin, were allowed to deploy their scooters Friday.

And unlike in years past, they don’t have a hard end date for which they need to be removed. The city approved a permanent regulatory program in March, ending a five-year period where three separate “pilot studies” were conducted.

The Department of Public Works still maintains substantial regulatory control over the private operators, which allow their scooters to be rented via smartphone applications. The companies must place the scooters in targeted zones to ensure widespread distribution and can be penalized for safety issues.

The city also hopes to derive substantial annual revenue from the companies, which it would reinvest in related infrastructure for bikes and scooters and compliance monitoring.

A March DPW presentation included annual fees of $100 per scooter deployed and $0.25 per ride. “That’s $200,000 upfront before any trips are even made,” said Public Works Commissioner Jerrel Kruschke on March 6 to the Public Works Committee. “This is anything from a minimum $300,000 to $400,000 revenue source long-term for the city.”

At the same meeting, multi-modal planning manager Michael Amsden said the city would work with the nonprofit Bublr Bikes and the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) to create “mobility hubs” at key bus stops. He said the permanent regulatory framework, based on observations from other cities, would encourage the companies to collaborate with MCTS and Bublr. The city’s dock-based bikeshare provider, Bublr, continues to operate year-round.

During the final pilot study, which lasted from September 2022 through December 2023, the city recorded approximately 800,000 rides and received $400,000 in revenue. A public dashboard shows all trips taken since 2019.

For additional details on why the city dropped one private operator and how ridership has fared, see our March coverage.