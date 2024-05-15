New Sushi Restaurant at Crossroads Collective

Awi Sushi plans a new location at the east-side food hall this summer.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Kawa‘s temporary stay at Crossroads Collective is coming to a close, as the sushi and ramen restaurant prepares to return to its brick-and-mortar restaurant this summer.

Following its departure from the Crossroads Collective, 2238 N. Farwell Ave., another sushi concept is slated to replace it.

Awi Sushi is planning to expand its Milwaukee footprint with a new location at Crossroads Collective. The national chain opened its first location on Water Street earlier this year under franchisee Cheraty Par.

Par’s brother, Salai Thawng, will lead the upcoming location.

The new Awi Sushi aims to open in June, said Par, and will occupy a vendor stall in the southeast corner of the food hall. It will serve a similar menu to the existing location, but has no plans to offer alcoholic beverages.

A proposed menu features a wide variety of sushi, sashimi and hand rolls, as well as soup, salad and appetizers. Popular items include takoyaki, a Japanese snack made with octopus; California rolls with crab meat, avocado and cucumber; and spicy crab rolls filled with crab meat, cucumber and spicy mayo.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

A kids menu offers California rolls, chicken rolls, chicken teriyaki and tempura shrimp rolls — each served with a side of edamame and juice.

The Colorado-based chain is known for its extensive menu; the existing Milwaukee location features more than 70 varieties of made-to-order sushi.

Thawng brings more than a decade of experience to the new venture, having spent much of his career in the sushi franchise business. He also traveled with Par to Colorado to learn the recipes for Awi Sushi directly from the chain’s founder, Roland Biak Nun Awi.

A food dealers license for Awi Sushi is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. If approved, the new location could open as soon as next month.

It would join seven other concepts at the food hall including The Pharmacy, Scratch Ice Cream, Nute’s Cafe, Noodle Me, Temple Goddess and Adonis Burger Co., Ready to Roll and Mex Avenue.

Kawa has been operating at Crossroads Collective since July, after an overnight fire caused severe damage to its location at 2321 N. Murray Ave.

After nearly a year-long rebuild, the restaurant is slated to reopen in the coming months. The Japanese restaurant, led by Selina Zheng, also has locations at 3rd Street Market Hall and American Family Field.

Crossroads Collective is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.