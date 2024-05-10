Alexander, Goodwin Running For Same Assembly Seat

The two candidates previously faced off running for a seat on the Milwaukee County Board.

Deanna Alexander and Russell Antonio Goodwin, Sr. are once again running for the same seat.

Alexander and Goodwin have both announced their candidacy for Wisconsin Assembly District 12. The seat is currently held by Rep. LaKeshia Myers, who is running to replace Lena Taylor in the Senate. Taylor was recently appointed a judge on the Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

The last time Alexander and Goodwin Sr. faced off they were both write-in candidates running for District 18 on the Milwaukee County Board. In 2022, Goodwin was the incumbent in the district, but failed to gather enough nomination signatures to have his name on the ballot. This set off a mad dash for the seat with seven candidates — including Alexander and Goodwin — all running as write-in candidates.

Alexander came out on top, and during the spring 2024 non-partisan election, she defended her seat against challenger Brandon Williford, an organizer with Citizen Action Wisconsin.

Goodwin is running as a Democrat. Alexander, a conservative, is running as an independent. Under state law, independent candidates appear on partisan primary ballots in their own row and without a political party designation.

An August primary will be held if two or more candidates from any party qualify for ballot access in the race. But the earliest Goodwin and Alexander could face off is the November general election.

Alexander first ran for office in 2012, winning election to the county board. She opted not to run again in 2020 to honor a campaign promise that she would only serve for three terms. She is a veteran of the Wisconsin National Guard and a graduate of UW-Parkside. She earned a master of public administration degree from Regent University. She previously worked for the county’s Behavioral Health Division, the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families, the Village of Newberg as village administrator and is currently the town clerk for the Town of Brookfield.

“I am proud to step up as a candidate for the Wisconsin State Assembly,” Alexander said in a statement announcing her candidacy. “I believe in putting people before politics and working sincerely to ensure that government serves the needs of all Wisconsinites. Together, we can build a brighter future for our families and communities.”

Goodwin is a pastor at Movement Center Church and served as chair of the county board’s Committee on Transportation and Transit during his single-term on the board.

“In announcing his candidacy, Russell Goodwin emphasizes his commitment to fully investing in Milwaukee Public Schools, improving public safety, attacking reckless driving, and creating safer neighborhoods for all residents of District 12,” according to a statement announcing Goodwin’s campaign.

District 12 covers the northwest corner of Milwaukee County, running from W. County Line Road in the north to just south of W. Capitol Drive. Myers has represented the district since 2018.