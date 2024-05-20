Japanese Restaurant For Walker’s Point

Cute Robot Japanese Kitchen plans July opening with such dishes as takoyaki, katsu, sandos and more.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new restaurant, Cute Robot Japanese Kitchen, is slated to open in Walker’s Point this summer.

And while its cyborg-themed name might ignite fears of world domination, the business only intends to occupy one location: 704 S. 2nd St., the former site of The Noble.

The previous restaurant, known for its eclectic menu and cozy atmosphere, quietly closed last August after 12 years in business.

In its place, industry veterans Janet Boettner and her husband, Marc, hope to create a new hub for Japanese-inspired dining, drinks and decor.

The concept is a personal one for Boettner, who is half Japanese. In previous ventures, she has emphasized childhood favorites such as Japanese curry and omurice.

The new restaurant plans to build on that selection, offering a wide variety of casual, comforting dishes such as katsu curry, onigiri, gyoza and takoyaki.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Nagoya-style chicken wings, Japanese street fries, crispy chicken karaage and Japanese macaroni salad are also listed on a proposed menu, along with a handful of sandos, or Japanese sandwiches served on fluffy milk bread, with toppings ranging from spicy prawn patties to fresh fruit and whipped cream.

A limited lunch menu includes shoyu butter noodles, Godzilla burger, katsudon and more.

Cute Robot expects to generate approximately 20% of revenue from alcohol sales, according to a license application. The business, however, has not yet shared its drink menu.

In addition to familial experience, the Boettners have spent more than two decades working professionally in the industry, with credits including the now-closed Konohana. They were also previously involved in Red Maple, a Japanese-style pub located just a few blocks south of the Cute Robot space.

Red Maple was once slated to include a restaurant, Lucky Cat Curry House, but those plans have not progressed. Instead, the tavern offers patrons a limited menu on select days and is working to launch its own food truck in the near future.

Cute Robot would occupy the first and second floors of the Walker’s Point building, as well as its spacious outdoor patio. Prior to opening, the Boettners plan to spruce up the interior with fresh paint, new flooring and updated kitchen equipment, they noted in the license application.

The building itself, owned by Dieter Wegner, is situated between Sabbatic and Walker’s Point Tattoo Company.

A liquor license for the business is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. If all goes well, the new restaurant could open as soon as July.

Proposed hours of operation for Cute Robot are Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Neither Janet nor Marc responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.