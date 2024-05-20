The Vine will offer Lakefront Brewery beers and food from Karol's Kitchen.

The beer garden in Bay View‘s Humboldt Park will open for the season this week.

Milwaukee County Parks plans an opening event for the beer garden, known as The Vine, with a short ceremony and 20 minutes of free beer and root beer at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 23.

The brewery sponsor at The Vine is Lakefront Brewery and Karol’s Kitchen and Catering is providing the food service this year.

“The Vine is a truly special space for neighbors around Bay View, and is enjoyed by folks across Milwaukee County,” said Sup. Jack Eckblad, who represents Humboldt Park on the county board. “Thanks so much to the Parks Staff who bring this wonderful space alive each year!”

Jazz at the Vine, a live music series put on by the Humboldt Park Friends, will also return this year and with an extra show in the lineup. The series will have eight shows between May 23 and Aug. 29.

“Jazz at The Vine showcases some of the best local jazz musicians and gives individuals and families a no-cost opportunity to enjoy a summer evening at one of the jewels of our county park system,” said Susan Catral, president of Humboldt Park Friends.

Karol’s Kitchen, which specializes in soul food and comfort food, will bring a fresh twist to the Friday night fish fry with fried catfish. The new menu at The Vine will also include items like hamburgers, chicken wings, Philly Cheese Steaks, fried okra, fried mushrooms and fried green tomatoes.

Parks first opened the beer garden in 2014. It sold 25,000 pints of beer in 2023, according to parks. And between 2016 and 2023, it made between $50,000 and $110,000 in food sales annually.

The revenue generated through food and drink sales helps support the budget for the entire parks system. Due to a lack of funding, the parks department now regularly generates more than 50% of its own annual revenue through earnings at its many beer gardens, golf courses and other amenities.