A little something for everyone this week, but most importantly for moms.

It’s Mother’s Day on Sunday, and there are plenty of events around Milwaukee this weekend that you can take your mom to in order to show that you truly love her.

Is she into vintage clothing and home goods? The largest vintage market is coming to the Harley-Davidson Museum and will feature over 80 vendors selling their wares. Does your mom love comedy? Check out the Keg Stand Up event at Lakefront Brewery, where the taproom transforms into a comedy club for the evening. And if your family loves crafts and collectibles, check out the Milwaukee Whole Bead Show at the Baird Center.

May 9-11: Milwaukee Whole Bead Show

The Whole Bead Show is coming to Milwaukee at the Baird Center, giving craft enthusiasts the opportunity to stock up on a variety of beads, stones, bones and more from an impressive lineup of vendors.

The show will be open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Whole Bead Show was created when founder Ava Motherwell became frustrated with the lack of bead vendors and buyers at the events she was vending. The Whole Bead Show has since grown from a one-day bead show with eight vendors into a nation-wide, multiple-date event.

May 10-11: Milwaukee Psych Fest IX

Over a two-day span, The Cooperage will host over a dozen bands across two stages for the ninth installment of Milwaukee Psych Fest. Fans of psychedelic-infused rock ‘n’ roll will have the chance to catch performances from bands like Spidora, Shoobie, Cult of Lip and more. Live music will alternate between an outdoor and indoor stage. Music will begin at 5:15 p.m. on Friday and at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. General admission is $35 on Friday and $50 on Saturday. Weekend passes that are valid for both days are $75. To purchase tickets, visit the Eventbrite website.

May 11: Wisconsin Vintage Fest

Wisconsin’s largest vintage market will be set up at the Harley-Davidson Museum from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature over 80 vendors selling vintage clothing, home goods and more. The fest will take place outdoors, is free to attend and open to all ages.

May 11-October 19: 2024 Oak Creek Farmers Market

The Oak Creek Farmers Market is officially opening for the season this weekend and will run every Saturday through the entire summer. The market is a nod to Oak Creek’s agricultural roots, and puts an emphasis on local grown farm-fresh foods. The market will also host a variety of family-friendly entertainment and activities for the whole family, and its close proximity to Drexel Town Square allows for easy access to additional food and beverages. The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit the Oak Creek website.

May 12: Keg Stand Up

Lakefront Brewery will transform into a comedy club for the evening, featuring a lineup of local and national comedians performing short sets while guests enjoy craft beer and cheese curds. Lakefront Brewery’s kitchen will be open with a limited menu, and the full lineup of Lakefront’s beer will be available to order. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on the Ticket Tailor website.

May 12: Milwaukee Mother’s Day Half Marathon, 10k and 5k

Mother’s Day brunch is overrated – run a half-marathon with mom instead! The Milwaukee Mother’s Day Half-Marathon, 10K and 5K will raise money for the Wisconsin Ovarian Cancer Alliance as participants run along Milwaukee’s lakefront. Participants will receive commemorative runner’s gear and a mimosa and cake pop at the finish line. The event will kick off at 7:30 a.m. with the half marathon start. For more information and to sign up, visit the Wisconsin Runs website.