Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Sup. Patti Logsdon eked out a victory Tuesday in the election for Milwaukee County Board District 9.

The three-term incumbent faced a challenge from local real estate agent Danelle Kenney. Unofficial results show Logsdon won the race with 51.9% of the vote to Kenney’s 47.5%.

District 9 includes portions of Franklin, Hales Corners and the southwestern corner of the City of Milwaukee.

Logsdon is one of the few conservatives on the board, and her campaign promoted endorsements from Republican politicians like State Rep. Janel Brandtjen and former State Sen. Leah Vukmir.

Logsdon’s faced accusations that she falsified an endorsement from a local school administrator in the final weeks of the campaign. Logsdon maintains that she received the endorsement.

It was Kenney’s first campaign for public office, but she has volunteered on campaigns in the past. Kenney was endorsed by progressive state Sen. Chris Larson and labor organizations like the Milwaukee Area Labor Council and SEIU Wisconsin. She was also endorsed by Franklin Mayor John Nelson.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

County supervisors are elected to a two-year term. The part-time, non-partisan position pays $25,924 annually. The county board is the legislative arm of Milwaukee County government.