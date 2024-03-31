Sup. Patti Logsdon promoted endorsement from a school administrator, who says he never gave it.

Milwaukee County Supervisor Patti Logsdon is facing accusations that she falsely claimed an endorsement in her campaign for Milwaukee County Board District 9.

Logsdon is running for reelection and faces a challenge from realtor Danelle Kenney for the district, located on the county’s southwest side and including Hales Corners and most of Franklin.

Logsdon mailed campaign literature to constituents across her suburban district listing an endorsement from Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District Superintendent Dan Thielen. But Thielen says he never endorsed her.

Thielen is president of the South Suburban Chamber of Commerce and sent an email to members of the chamber stating, “I NEVER endorsed her in any capacity. I am extremely upset that she did this and have addressed it with her.”

When asked if he knew why Logsdon thought she had his endorsement, Thielen said in an email, “She said it was a misunderstanding and she apologized.”

Logsdon told Urban Milwaukee she asked for Thielen endorsement at a South Suburban Chamber of Commerce event and that he agreed. “I have no reason to lie,” the supervisor said.

In a March 16 email obtained by Urban Milwaukee, Thielen wrote to Logsdon saying, “Please remove my name from your endorsement. I never gave you an official endorsement. I would like this removed immediately.”

“Come on, ‘officially’ endorse?” Logsdon told Urban Milwaukee. “So I guess this is something new now that all candidates have to use, that if we ask somebody to endorse. I’ve never ever used the word ‘official’ before.”

Thielen has not responded to requests for comment on whether he offered Logsdon an unofficial endorsement.

Supporters of Logsdon’s opponent alerted news media to the controversy. Asked to comment, Kenney told Urban Milwaukee, “I am disappointed that my opponent has misled voters and is chalking it up to a simple miscommunication. An endorsement should not be ambiguous.”

All of Kenney’s endorsements were provided in writing and with express permission for use in the campaign, she said, adding that “an incumbent should know better.”