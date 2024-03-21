Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

From mayor to comptroller, every non-judicial City of Milwaukee elected office will appear on the ballot April 2. Winners will receive four-year terms.

The election is already guaranteed to reshape the Common Council, with three of the 15 members not running for reelection. When election winners are sworn in, at least eight of the 15 members will be serving their first full term on the council.

There is also an extra incentive to run. After the April election, the mayor’s salary will grow from $147,335 to $169,436 and council members will see their salaries grow from $73,222 to $84,205. The city’s other elected officials (comptroller, treasurer, city attorney, municipal judges) will also see raises. The elected officials will also receive annual raises of up to 3%, if general employees receive the same or greater amount.

All of the races are non-partisan, with individuals not declaring a party affiliation.

Look for additional pieces on the referendums and Milwaukee County races.

Want to see what’s on your ballot and where to vote? Visit MyVote Wisconsin to see your polling place and access a sample ballot.

Below you’ll find an endorsement-free race summary written by Urban Milwaukee, candidate information provided by the candidate, and a link to any available campaign resources. If you click on a candidate’s name, you’ll be brought to any stories written about the candidate.

Candidate names are listed in alphabetical order. Uncontested races have been excluded

Quick Links

Mayor

Analysis: You’re forgiven if you thought you just voted for mayor. Cavalier Johnson won a seven-way special election in 2022 and is now vying for a full four-year term. His opponent, David D. King, has run for several offices in the past, often as a Republican, while Johnson is not shy about his affiliation with the Democratic Party. Johnson won a three-way primary in February with 85% of the vote.

Cavalier Johnson

Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s commitment to his city began at an early age. At 14 years old, he was selected by the YMCA to participate in a pre-college program for low-income MPS students. That very same program, Sponsor-A-Scholar, solidified his life commitment to community service and making Milwaukee better for future generations. Growing up, his family moved frequently, and until middle school Cavalier attended a different MPS school almost every year. He has faced violence, evictions, food insecurity — all the challenges attendant to urban poverty. After graduating Bay View High School, Cavalier earned a bachelor’s degree from UW-Madison and then returned home to work for the Milwaukee Area Workforce Investment Board (MAWIB), now Employ Milwaukee. His focus area there included working with at-risk youth, youth entering the workforce for the first time, and adults retooling to enter the workforce. Before being elected Alderman, he also served Milwaukee through working in the Mayor’s Office, where he worked diligently with community and faith leaders to find creative solutions to some of Milwaukee’s most pressing issues facing families from all walks of life. Cavalier remains deeply committed to the community, having served on the boards of the Milwaukee YMCA, ACLU-Wisconsin and Milwaukee Community Brainstorming Conference. Cavalier and his wife, Dominique, have one son and twin daughters and live on Milwaukee’s north side.

David D. King

David D. King is the founder of Wisconsin God Squad. A Milwaukee native, David’s service to his fellow man began after high school, when David became a “neighborhood security aid,” which consisted of patrolling city neighborhoods and assisting the elderly. By 1983, he was managing restaurants with “million-dollar sales,” positions which enabled him to provide jobs to people who had difficulty securing employment. David has become well-known throughout the Milwaukee area for his engagement with business leaders and community groups through his community work and founding of several community service organizations. Including Mountain of the Lord House (a transitional living facility for men), The Lord’s House of Rest (a transitional home for single mothers), Win a Soul Ministries (a place to go for those seeking spiritual encouragement and support), S.W.E.E.P. Community Justice Center (Soldiers, Walking, Evangelizing, and Empowering People), and the Milwaukee God Squad (a community improvement organization with ten units, each with a different focus, so that the talents and interests of volunteers can be matched with the needs of the community). David is the owner of KBS (Kingdom Business Solutions), New Look On Life, he is also the President of the Milwaukee Chapter FGBMFI and also the Great Lake Regional Director for the FGBMFI. David just received his Doctor of Theology from Grace Theological Seminary in May 2021. David King is now Coach King, he is the Head Basketball Coach for Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School.

Comptroller

Analysis: Aycha Sawa isn’t running for reelection as Milwaukee’s independent fiscal watchdog after a single term (and more than a decade in various roles the office). The race to replace her features Sawa’s deputy, Bill Christianson, facing off against the former Milwaukee Fire Department union head and captain Greg Gracz.

Christianson, who worked in the city budget office before recently moving to the Comptroller’s Office, is a certified public finance officer. Gracz has been out of city government since 2006, four years longer than Christianson has been in it.

A one-time appointee of Governor Scott Walker to run the state’s human resources system, Gracz is running for citywide office 32 years after he challenged John Norquist for mayor. Gracz’ mayoral campaign was derailed amid an allegation he exposed himself to a female firefighter at a convention, a claim he still denies.

Bill Christianson

Bill Christianson serves as the Deputy Comptroller of the City of Milwaukee, a role that emphasizes his strong commitment to public finance and civic responsibility. His extensive career with the City of Milwaukee has equipped him with a skill set in financial planning, policy analysis, and strategic project management. Starting as a Budget & Management Analyst, Christianson worked his way up to the position of Deputy Comptroller, demonstrating his dedication to maintaining Milwaukee’s financial health. A lifelong Milwaukee resident, Christianson’s connection to the city is deeply personal. He is the proud son of a retired firefighter and a Milwaukee Public School teacher. Bill earned a Master of Public Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, specializing in Municipal Management, and holds a Bachelor of Arts in History with a minor in Political Science from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Bill and his wife reside on Milwaukee’s east side.

Greg Gracz

Greg Gracz was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He has dedicated his life to protecting and improving the community. Expanded bio requested

City Attorney

Analysis: A sleepy office becomes effectively the top-of-the-ticket race as a result of the turmoil surrounding Tearman Spencer‘s first four years in office. Spencer has maintained it’s a result of his being a Black man that upset a multi-decade incumbent, but an ever-growing list of issues follows him. The latest: His name will appear on the ballot as “T. Spencer,” which could lead to confusion with Spencer Coggs, the City Treasurer running unopposed. Goyke, a state representative, has always been expected to run for higher office and has run a relatively quiet campaign against Spencer.

Evan Goyke

Evan was born and raised in Wisconsin, and attended Marquette University Law School. During law school, Evan participated in the Milwaukee Street Law program where he taught high school students at Tenor High School and completed a year-long internship with the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. Following graduation, Evan worked as an adjunct professor of law at Marquette and was hired as an attorney with the Wisconsin State Public Defender. In 2012, Evan was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly and continues to serve in that role. Representing the 18th Assembly District, which includes neighborhoods on Milwaukee’s north and west sides as well as parts of Wauwatosa, Evan serves as the senior Assembly Democrat on the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance. In this role, Evan is a leading voice for Wisconsin’s two-year state budget and has advocated for public schools, healthcare, and increased local government funding among many other important issues. He has also served on the Judiciary Committee and the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee. During his tenure in the Legislature, Evan successfully worked across the aisle to pass legislation benefiting Milwaukee. Evan partnered with the City Attorney’s office and local stakeholders to address repeated nuisance complaints at tobacco outlets. These properties exploited a loophole in state law and too frequently became magnets of criminal activity. Passing this state legislation has empowered residents, alderpersons, and the City of Milwaukee to hold property owners accountable, improve quality of life and reduce crime. Evan again built a bi-partisan coalition of legislators to address bad landlords and quality of life issues. Working with the City Attorney’s Office, Evan authored legislation to prevent landlords that haven’t paid their taxes or fixed up their properties from acquiring new properties at Sheriff’s sales, where a number of known bad landlords were gaming the system. Exposed by investigative journalists, Evan helped stop this by working with rural Republican legislators, the City of Milwaukee, and a number of stakeholders to craft the solution.

Tearman Spencer

Tearman Spencer, a trailblazer in Milwaukee’s legal landscape, assumed the role of Milwaukee City Attorney on April 21, 2020, following his election on April 7 of the same year. Notably, he holds the distinction of being the first African American to be elected as City Attorney in the history of Milwaukee. A staunch advocate for justice and equality, Mr. Spencer is unwavering in his commitment to amplifying the voices of the voiceless. His vision extends beyond the confines of the City Attorney’s Office, aspiring to create an environment in Milwaukee where every individual feels not only welcomed but also equally protected under the law. Bringing a wealth of experience to the table, Tearman Spencer is a seasoned attorney, entrepreneur, and engineer. This diverse background imbues him with a unique set of skills, enhancing his versatility in the role of City Attorney. With a passion for breaking down barriers, Spencer fearlessly confronts opposition, demonstrating a strong stance against corruption. His unwavering dedication to upholding the law and safeguarding the rights of Milwaukee’s citizens defines him as a leader who stands resolute in the pursuit of justice.

Common Council – District 3

Analysis: Jonathan Brostoff made the jump from the State Assembly to the council in an uncontested special election to replace Nik Kovac. Griffin attempted to run in four different races this election cycle and is now challenging Brostoff for a full four-year term.

District Map

Jonathan Brostoff

Biorequested

Ieshuh Griffin

Bio requested

Common Council – District 4

Analysis: If Robert Bauman wins reelection, he’ll be the longest-tenured council member. The political veteran and attorney initially won the seat, which includes most of Downtown and the Near West Side, in 2004 and has successfully fought off challenges several times since. Rayhainio Boynes has turned his hip-hop career as performer Ray Nitti into a focus on supporting creatives and now hopes to make the jump to City Hall. He’ll use both names on the ballot.

District Map

Robert Bauman

During his 20 year tenure at City Hall on the Milwaukee Common Council, Alderman Bauman has authored and introduced 1415 files in addition to collaborating on many more with his colleagues. He intends to continue to work hard for the City of Milwaukee residents and use his broad experience, legislative expertise, and unique understanding of the 4th Aldermanic District to continue to advance the needs of our community.

Rayhainio Boynes

Throughout this journey, we hope to unite an already resilient community and enhance our promising downtown. I’d love to talk more with the people about increasing Public Safety for students, residents, and patrons in the district. I will focus on ways to increase Mental Health resources and services while not forgetting the many needs of our Homeless and Disabled populations who may find themselves marginalized. I am an individual whom residents and business owners can sit down with to share concerns without fear and know that you’ll be heard. For decades as a successful artist, I’ve always used my platform to promote investment in homegrown talent and retain our entrepreneurs and creatives. I dream of finally being able to bring things like our own “SXSW” to Downtown Milwaukee, creating an environment where our residents, businesses, entrepreneurs, and talent can all benefit. Lastly, for this post, but certainly not the last thing we will discuss or work for, I want to look at ways that we can optimize downtown spending so that we can spend money downtown where it matters yet shift more resources to other important areas of the city.

Common Council – District 5

Analysis: Lamont Westmoreland and Bruce Winter appear to have a good-natured race going, with the two posing for photos together at the State of the City speech the mayor held in District 5. A three-way primary saw Westmoreland, who won a special election last year, win 83% of the vote.

District Map

Lamont Westmoreland

Alderman Lamont Westmoreland, a lifelong resident of the City of Milwaukee, was elected to the Milwaukee Common Council in a special election on April 4, 2023 in his first bid for public office. In addition to serving the great citizens of the 5th District, Alderman Westmoreland also serves on the Public Safety and Health Committee, the Public Works Committee, and is a Commissioner on the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee. Prior to public service, Alderman Westmoreland spent time combating food insecurity in the Milwaukee area with Hunger Task Force, educating Milwaukeeans on the various state assistance programs to alleviate various life shortfalls. Westmoreland also spent several years with one of the Nation’s top SBA Lenders, Byline Bank, helping small businesses in the Milwaukee area and across the U.S. secure funding. Funding ranged from $100,000 to $5 million for uses from acquisitions, expansions, new construction and franchise start-ups. A former small business owner himself, Lamont founded a professional coating business that he operated throughout the greater Milwaukee area before running for Alderman. Alderman Westmoreland graduated from Wauwatosa East High School before studying Business Management at ITT Technical Institute in Greenfield. In addition to the passion he has for the City of Milwaukee, Alderman Westmoreland is a proud father of two children, Julian and Farrah, and husband to wife Samantha. They reside in the Nash Park neighborhood. Being a basketball junkie, he is a devoted fan of the Milwaukee Bucks. He is currently a W.I.A.A. Master Level basketball official entering his 15th season. With his vision, passion, and heart for people, Lamont felt called to public service and remains dedicated to his community both within and beyond his capacity as Alderman of the 5th District.

Bruce Winter

I have lived in the same house, here in Milwaukee’s 5th District, my whole life. My father purchased the property when it was the town of Granville. It’s has been a hobby farm. We used to have black Angus cows when I was growing up. I went to Milwaukee public schools and MATC. I took Automotive servicing along with mechanics and took auto body when I was in high school. I worked for Milwaukee County Highway Department, last year, plowing snow and doing highway maintenance, such as tarring and patching the road, repairing guard rails and cleaning up the roads. I currently own my own sub-hauling business, hauling Insurance cars to auction. I ran for 5th District Alderperson in 2020 and Milwaukee County Supervisor District 18 in 2022. Willing to put residents first! I worked at Kmart as an auto mechanic doing oil changing and tires as one of my first jobs then I got a job working at Bultman Trucking also as a mechanic. I also worked at Al’s Auto Sales. I owned Hollywood Knights Limousine Service that l did until the housing market crashed and people were not using limos like they did before. I went to work for Gessler Auto and then to Price transport. I work for Milwaukee County Highway Department, plowing snow and highway maintenance. We do a haunted cornfield in October, and I work as a sub hauler transporter. I’m willing to devote my time to our District if elected alderman to help make sure that our taxes don’t go up and that we don’t get charged extra fees, just because we live in the city. There’s a lot of people on fixed incomes that are retiring and do not have extra money to move somewhere else. Some love where they live and should not have to move because they cannot afford to stay. The reason why I’m running for office is because I feel my neighbors were unfairly treated, when the city decided to approve a 300,000+ square foot warehouse, to be built directly behind their property (115th & good hope road). The city gave $2.4 million in TID funding, but there wasn’t going to be any city funding when Sam’s club wanted to build there. When I went to go out and get signatures to be nominated to be an alderperson, I talked to a lot of different people in different areas of our district. There are a lot of people interested in seeing the roads and alleys repaired and are concerned about reckless driving, speeding, car break-in’s and stolen vehicles in the city, and would like more police presence. I am not for expanding the streetcar with any city or TIF funding. A lot of people do not see all the other costs of running the streetcar like cleaning the tracks, especially when it snows, to make sure it does not derail, and a safety concerns is for bicyclists and motorcyclists that are on the route. We have enough other things that we need to fix like the water laterals to houses and other buildings, that have lead pipes. I’d be interested in finding a way that the city would have a pool of vehicles, that city departments could check out, so they wouldn’t have to go back and forth across town, like dump trucks, construction vehicles, even regular cars that can be used by different City Departments.

Common Council – District 6

Analysis: Milele A. Coggs, one of the council’s longest-tenured and most impactful members, faces a challenge from political newcomer Brandon Payton. The winner will represent an increasingly diverse district that serves as a microcosm of the city with a growing amount of downtown development and near-north side neighborhoods battling poverty and the legacy of redlining. The heart of the district remains N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, which Coggs hasn’t been shy about her vision for: “the best King Drive in the country.”

District Map

Milele A. Coggs

Since 2008 I have had the privilege to serve as your 6th District Alderwoman. I have worked diligently with residents, community groups, and various city departments to strengthen our neighborhoods and work towards an improved quality of life for us all. After graduating from Riverside University High School, I attended Fisk University from where I graduated, Cum Laude, with a B.A. in Business Administration and English. Having grown up in a political family, and having served in the office of a State Senator, I was drawn to the study of law and ultimately decided to attend the University of Wisconsin Madison Law School. Since graduating from Law School, I have successfully managed several election campaigns and have headed the call to community service by forming M. A. Coggs & Associates, L.L.C. a consulting company specializing in politics, education, and small business development. I have also been involved with countless community organizations throughout the years. Growing up in one of Wisconsin’s most prominent political families and being exposed to the idea and value of a legacy of public service has influenced my choices of community service and aspirations for public office. I see public service as a passion and legislative office as a way to pursue that passion and assist in the improvement of the quality of life for all. Though we have come far, there is still further to go. I am now asking for your support and your vote to help continue to “Move Milwaukee Forward”

Brandon Payton

My name is Brandon Payton, and I’m just a regular guy that lives in Milwaukee’s 6th Aldermatic District. I’m a father, a husband, and I work multiple jobs just to keep a roof over our heads. I’m not some legacy politician. I live in a place where your ZIP code determines your destiny, and I’ve spent my whole life fighting to break out of that cycle. I am a Marshall alumni and a former MATC student but I never finished my degree. I had dreams of a better life, but reality kept kicking me in the teeth. I’ve worked retail by day, spun records by night, and pulled security shifts to make ends meet. I’ve learned what it means to live paycheck to paycheck, to worry about putting food on the table, and to wonder if there’s more to life than this relentless grind. I know that most public officials have no idea or have forgotten what it’s really like to be working class. They don’t understand the constant pressure, the sleepless nights, the soul-crushing stress of trying to build a decent life while the odds are stacked against you. But I do. Because I’ve lived it. Every single day. That’s why I’m running for Alderman. I’m not some career politician with a slick campaign and a long list of connections. I’m a man of the community, someone who understands what makes this place special and what it needs to thrive. I don’t just represent District 6 on paper – I live it every day. We deserve a champion who gets it. Someone who hasn’t forgotten what it’s like to struggle, to dream big despite the odds, to fight for every inch of progress. That’s why I’m asking for your support. Because together, we can shake things up and make real change happen in District 6 and throughout the city. It won’t be easy. But nothing worth fighting for ever is. This campaign is not about me – it’s about all of us. It’s about proving that a regular guy from the 6 can make a difference, that your ZIP code doesn’t have to determine your destiny, and that the working class finally has a seat at the table. Non-partisan candidate, stepping forward to serve our vibrant community on the City Council. My journey here has been shaped by my professional experience as a Sales Manager and my deep commitment to making our district a better place for everyone. My career in sales management, where I’ve honed skills in budget creation, team leadership, and strategic planning, has prepared me to tackle the challenges facing our district. I’ve spearheaded initiatives like the 500 Black Man March against violence, participated in community cleanups, and supported food and gift giveaways, demonstrating my commitment to our community’s wellbeing. A personal milestone was participating in a road trip to Madison, advocating for motorcycle awareness and successfully petitioning to have May deemed Motorcycle Awareness Month. These experiences underscore my dedication to safety and community advocacy. On a lighter note, I’m a proud father of four, raising my children with my wife Serita, my best friend of 22 years. My artistic talents – singing, dancing, and drawing – add a fun dimension to my life and reflect my belief in the power of creativity. Milwaukee District 6, I am ready to bring my experience, passion, and vision to the City Council. Together, we can build a community that thrives on inclusivity, safety, and cultural richness. Let’s make our district a beacon of progress and unity.

Common Council – District 7

Analysis: A wide-open race to replace Khalif Rainey, who announced his decision not to run for reelection in late December. DiAndre Jackson and Jessica Currie emerged from a four-way primary in which no candidate got more than 32% of the vote, nor less than 21%. You can watch them make their case to voters at a March community forum.

District Map

DiAndre Jackson

DiAndre Jackson is a true embodiment of Milwaukee’s spirit and resilience. A proud graduate of Bay View High School, DiAndre showcased his drive by purchasing his first home immediately after graduation. He sustained himself in his early career through property management and further refined his skills via the Milwaukee BIG-STEP program. In 2008, DiAndre began his career with Master Lock, where he didn’t just work — he championed the rights of his fellow employees. As an active member of the UAW, he still holds his membership with UAW Local 469. Throughout his tenure, he has served in numerous leadership roles, including shop steward, Executive Board member, Chair of the Civil and Human Rights Committee, Trustee, and he played a pivotal role in negotiating the final contract as Master Lock prepared to close its doors in Milwaukee. Community and service are at the heart of DiAndre’s beliefs. For years, he has organized the Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Program for the UAW, directing its proceeds to sponsor tours for local high school students to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU’s) to expose them to this important option for college. His commitment to community action is further reflected in his roles in the Wisconsin State UAW Citizenship and Legislative Committee, the Executive Board of the Milwaukee Area Labor Council, his chairmanship of the Milwaukee Coalition of Black Trade Unionists, and his membership in the National Executive Council and the Democratic and Labor Round Table. Volunteerism is in DiAndre’s core. From leading successful Apprenticeship weeks and neighborhood clean-ups to tirelessly volunteering for election and political activities, he believes in hands-on community transformation. Above all his achievements, DiAndre prides himself on being a devoted single father and beams with pride for his son, also a proud union member.

Jessica Currie

A resilient young woman rewriting her story against all odds. As a homeless teen mom and high school dropout, Jessica faced challenges that would have left many defeated, but her spirit, courage, and determination shine as a light of hope! ‘I am excited to announce my candidacy for Alderperson, driven by a passionate commitment to address the pressing issues that matter most to our community: speeding, education, and crime. I believe in the power of positive change, and I’m dedicated to making the 7th District a safer, smarter, and more vibrant place to live.’

Common Council – District 8

Analysis: Council seats are nonpartisan, but this race in particular has a partisan basis. Ryan Antczak previously ran for the legislature as a Republican, and JoCasta Zamarripa previously served in the legislature as a Democrat. In 2020, the two faced in a five-way race for the seat, but Antczak didn’t make it out of the primary.

District Map

Ryan Antczak

My name is Ryan Antczak & I’m running for Alderman here in the 8th Aldermanic District. Which is the south side of Milwaukee. Its boundraies are the I94 Freeway to the north. Cleveland Ave to the south. 20th Street to the east & 38th Street to the west. I decided to run for we have a Alderwoman who doesn’t represent ALL OF US. Our current Alderwoman is practically the OPPOSITE of where I stand on these & most issues. Which makes it easy to decide on Tuesday, April 2 to vote for RYAN ANTCZAK for Alderman & as a WRITE IN candidate for County Supervisor. I’m not a politician. I’m a life long resident of the south side of Milwaukee where I learned to hustle to make ends meet by value of commitment & hard work. I spent nearly 2 decades as a Correction Officer at the Milwaukee County House of Correction. Where i mentored to 100’s with hopes of giving them the knowledge & inspiration to turn their lives around. I have 3 awesome sons whom were in Boy Scout TROOP11 & have become Eagle Scouts & giving back to Milwaukee. I’ve given half of my life in being the Scoutmaster of Boy Scout TROOP11, & Sons of the American Legion Post 18 in being the Commander for 20 years. It is a calling to serve these organizations & my neighborhood. I am truly committed to backing/defending the blue. Not strongly defunding them like our current Alderwoman has supported. Which included supporting reducing our jails & prisons by 50%!!! We don’t need anymore criminals in our neighborhoods than we already have. I’m for cutting taxes & being fiscally responsible, for the Common Council are the stewards of our tax money. Not SUPPORTING RAISING THE SALES TAX ALL THE WAY TO PRACTICALLY 8%!! Like our current Alderwoman AND County Supervisor supported in favor for. Most of the residents in our district live at the poverty line &/or live check to check. Why would you make it so much harder for us?? Oh yeah, for you & the Common Council & our Mayor were not fiscally responsible at all & put us at the verge of bankrupting the City of Milwaukee by 2025.

Our current Common Council, as the 1st act of receiving money from the new sales tax hike. voted in favor of giving themselves a 15% raise! Who gets 15% raise with 3% every year after?? Then come up with the brilliant idea to EXPAND THE STREETCAR at the tune of $353 million dollars!! Our Alderwoman is the complete OPPOSITE of being fiscally responsible. I Support Universal School Choice & focus on educational outcomes, unlike our current Alderwoman & County Supervisor who only wants you child to go MPS. I want you the parent to be able to pick the school that best fits your child’s educational needs. Charter schools are setting & exceeding standards now more than ever. We deserve our basic city needs not only to be met, but to exceed expectations of our residents. As Alderman of the 8th District, AND County Supervisor of the 12th District, we deserve true leadership. I will be an Alderman AND County Supervisor who will take personal responsibility & not just show my face for photo ops & press conferences giving boring word salad speeches.

JoCasta Zamarripa

JoCasta Zamarripa is running to be reelected as Milwaukee’s 8th District alderwoman to ensure that every Milwaukeean has a voice and a seat at the table. Alderwoman Zamarripa currently represents the near south side of Milwaukee in the Common Council and represented in the State Assembly for a decade, and was born and raised in the neighborhood. JoCasta is the oldest of her four siblings, raised by a single mom. Her grandmother, Alicia, was a migrant farm worker from Eagle Pass, Texas, who moved her family to Wisconsin because she believed there were better economic opportunities for her and her family in the dairy state. JoCasta was the first Latina elected to the Wisconsin State Legislature, and in 2012, as she was launching her first re-election campaign, she came out as an openly bisexual member of the LGBT community. She then became the first Latina and LGBT member of the Common Council. During her time in the Assembly, JoCasta has been a leader supporting pro-immigrant policy at the state level. She has championed getting drivers’ cards for undocumented Wisconsinites to make roads safer for everyone, led the fight for tuition equity for Wisconsin dreamers, and fought against bills that would turn our community’s police officers into immigration agents. She has also been a strong advocate for public schools, challenging the voucher program, and prioritizing quality, affordable healthcare for all, pushing for higher wages and fair taxes, a clean and safe environment, and ensuring our democracy works for all. JoCasta’s first job was a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel paper route in the 8th aldermanic district. Later in life, she went on to work for both Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin and as an organizer Fair Wisconsin. She also served as a board member for 9 to 5 – National Association of Working Women. She has always been a champion of equality and knows the importance of being a strong role model. JoCasta graduated from St. Joan Antida High School and is the first in her family to graduate from college, receiving her BFA from UW-Milwaukee in 2005.

Common Council – District 10

Analysis: The council’s longest-tenured member, by more than a decade, is calling it quits. Michael Murphy isn’t running for reelection. What once looked like it could be a four or five-way race to replace Murphy quickly narrowed to just two candidates, Richard Geldon and Sharlen Moore. Geldon has run for the office twice before, never eclipsing more than 14% of the vote. Moore, the longtime head of Urban Underground and one-half of a violence prevention power couple with husband Reggie Moore, is running for the seat with a long list of endorsements, including Murphy’s.

District Map

Richard Geldon

Bio requested

Sharlen Moore

Sharlen Moore, an expert in community leadership, youth development, and advocacy, has officially announced her campaign for Milwaukee Common Council, District 10, an open seat left vacant by Ald. Michael Murphy. Moore has decades of experience leading Urban Underground, a nationally recognized youth leadership program. With prolific alumni including local and state officials such as County Executive David Crowley, Sharlen is poised to engage her skills and experience to improve the lives of seniors, youth and families in the 10th District. Her programs are noted for transforming the lives of vulnerable youth, and her success in working with various levels of government, to reform policies and programs relevant to the safety and wellbeing of children and families, has had a profound impact. Moore and her three children are all proud MPS attendees of Rufus King High School, and she lives with her husband in the Merrill Park neighborhood.

Common Council – District 11

Analysis: The race to replace the retiring Mark Borkowski features two candidates who would bring a dramatically different voice to City Hall than the conservative-leaning incumbent. The winner will represent the southwest side, with both county supervisor Peter Burgelis and former state representative Josh Zepnick having previously been elected to different offices by many of the same voters. Burgelis won a three-way primary with 53% of the vote, but an expected surge in turnout versus the primary could render that deceiving.

District Map

Peter Burgelis

Peter grew up in Wauwatosa, attended Marquette University High School and graduated from the University of Louisville (BA Political Science). Prior to joining the mortgage industry, he was executive director for the non-profit Latvian Center Garezers in Michigan and owned a restaurant in Louisville, KY. A mortgage professional since 2004, he returned to Milwaukee in 2011. He is active in the non-profit community and enjoys supporting good causes and local businesses. Peter has two nieces and two nephews- two who attend UW schools; he resides in the south side of Milwaukee with his beagle, Booker. He is currently a Milwaukee County Board Supervisor representing the 15th District and member of the Finance Committee, Transportations and Transit Committee, Community, Environment, and Economic Development Committee, Personnel Committee, and Appointed to Milwaukee Transport Services Board. He is also: appointed to SEWRPC Advisory Committee on Regional Land Use and Transportation Planning; Rotary Club of Milwaukee Member; Cream City Foundation: Board Member since 2018; Wisconsin Latvian Cultural Foundation: Board Chair since 2018, Past Treasurer 2012 – 2018; Latvian Lutheran Holy Trinity Church of Milwaukee trustee since 2012; Wisconsin Mortgage Banker Association, State Legislative Committee since 2017 Supervisor Burgelis lists his accomplishments on the County Board to include cutting property taxes for the first time since 1992, fixing justice system vacancies and wages, funding a new playground at Lyons Park, transplanting trees from the old County hospital to Mitchell Boulevard Park, adding traffic calming to Washington Park’s renamed roadway, renegotiating development agreements for Harley Park and a foreclosed factory, and adding $300K to the County Parks budget for 2024 summer aquatics needs to open as many pools as possible. Burgelis said: “Whether meeting neighbors going door-to-door or at my Town Halls last week, I’m proud to get support from both liberals and conservatives because local elections aren’t partisan- we don’t have Republican snowplows or Democratic potholes in Milwaukee. Voters expect our electeds to fight for what’s right and for what improves our neighborhoods and quality of life. I’ve delivered for my constituents as County Supervisor and I’ll do the same for the 11th District as Alderman.”

Josh Zepnick