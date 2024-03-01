Sherman Park Grocery Store Hosting Gift Card Giveaway

Thanks to $25,000 grant from FHLBank of Chicago. The store has also used the funds to install new equipment, expand inventory.

Sherman Park Grocery opened in July 2022 with just one goal: become an oasis in a longtime food desert by providing fresh, healthy and accessible foods to neighborhood residents.

N0w 18 months into that pursuit, owner Maurice “Moe” Wince said his everyday purpose remains the same. But a grant from Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago will allow him to enhance the both store’s offerings and its outreach throughout the community, creating a “snowball effect” of positive change.

The store was recently awarded $25,000 through the bank’s Accelerate Grant.

“It couldn’t have come at a better time for a small business in a food desert that is desperately needed here in the Sherman Park area,” said Wince, who owns the store with his wife, Yashica Spears.

Wince, who was connected with FHLBank of Chicago through Spring Bank Wisconsin, said the collaboration has sparked “tremendous change and impact for the store.

It positions us not only to just be ready for things, but our core customer now grows a little bit more and we get a little bit stronger.”

Wince has already dedicated a portion of the funds to improvements at the grocery store, 4315 W. Fond du Lac Ave., including installing a warmer and single-door refrigerator in the deli section. He has also established relationships with new vendors in order to expand the store’s inventory, specifically focusing on increasing options for fresh produce.

“The grant hit our checking account, and we just took off,” he said.

As a small business, the grocery store has faced economic barriers to establishing relationships with larger vendors, which sometimes require Cash on Delivery (COD) or a large deposit. Wince said the grant money will help the store overcome that hurdle, allowing it to offer higher-quality products to customers.

Wince has also used the funds for community events. On Thursday, the store hosted an event at UW-Oshkosh, offering hot meals to more than 325 students and other guests in recognition of the final day of Black History Month.

On Saturday, the store will partner with Americans for Prosperity to offer $60 gift cards to 100 customers throughout the day. The gift cards are only functional at Sherman Park Grocery Store.

Wince reiterated his appreciation for FHLBank of Chicago, as well as Heather Nelson, president of Spring Bank Wisconsin.

“Those grant dollars really go a long way,” he said. “And the Bank of Chicago has demonstrated a great way of reinvesting those dollars into organizations or companies like mine, minority-owned. That cash infusion was life changing.”

Wince is looking forward to welcoming customers for what is sure to be an exciting weekend ahead. But for now, he signed off with the store’s cheery slogan.

“See you soon!”

