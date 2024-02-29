Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The 70-degree day was but a fleeting moment, but there are other things to be excited about this weekend. One of Milwaukee’s biggest blues players will headline Pabst Theater Group’s brand-new venue, Vivarium. There’s also time to explore what restaurants and bars downtown have to offer with the Taste & Toast event.

February 29-March 3: Milwaukee RV Show

If living life on the road or waking up in the mountains has ever sounded appealing to you, maybe it’s time to start thinking about investing in an RV. The Milwaukee RV Show, Wisconsin’s largest RV event, will feature over 200 RVs from dealers all over the state. The event will feature special show pricing on products and will offer on-site financing. The Milwaukee RV Show will run from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $10 and tickets can be purchased on the Milwaukee RV Show website.

February 29-March 10: ‘I Wanna Fly’

The Milwaukee Opera Theatre is ending its current season with the cabaret show “I Wanna Fly.” The show features singer Lynette Knapp Ryan exploring the human experience through just music, text and a story. “I Wanna Fly” will take place at the Florentine Opera Center and will feature intimate lighting and beer and wine from Wauwatosa’s La rev. Admission is $32 and tickets can be purchased on the Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s website.

February 29-March 1: Taste & Toast

Get the full downtown Milwaukee experience in one affordable night with Taste & Toast, an event that sees 22 downtown restaurants and bars offering specially priced small plates, appetizers and mixers. Spots like AJ Bombers, Oak Barrel, Saint Kate and more will have curated menus unique to this event. The event also offers a 20% discount on parking at certain locations. Taste & Toast will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day. To check out each restaurant’s menu and for an interactive map of participating establishments, visit the Milwaukee Downtown website.

March 2: Buffalo Nichols, Social Caterpillar at Vivarium

Milwaukee-based blues artist Buffalo Nichols has been making waves across the country with the release of his 2023 sophomore album The Fatalist. Weaving 808 programming, samples and synthesizer parts into the blues is part of Nichols’ vision of modernizing the genre. Before Nichols embarks on a nationwide tour, he will perform at the Pabst Theater Group’s brand new venue: The Vivarium. Nichols will receive support from psychedelic chamber ensemble Social Caterpillar. This event will also be one of Social Caterpillar’s final shows before the band breaks up. The show will begin at 8 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit the Pabst Theater Group’s website.

March 2: Shamrock Shuffle

Hordes of green-shirt-wearing drinkers will take over four areas of Milwaukee this weekend as the Shamrock Shuffle once again raises money for The Special Olympics of WI and other charities. Billed as the biggest St. Patrick’s Day Party in Wisconsin, the Shamrock Shuffle will celebrate the holiday on Water Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Brady Street and in Walker’s Point. According to the event’s website, The Shamrock Shuffle has donated over $103,000 to charity since it began in 2010. The Shamrock Shuffle will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

March 3: Women & Girls in Science

The Wehr Nature Center wants to help break the stereotype of who can be successful in STEAM careers. The Women & Girls in Science is an open-house event that will feature local women with STEAM backgrounds connecting with attendees and helping with hands-on activities. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Greenhouse #7, the building adjacent to the Mitchell Park Domes. Admission to the event is $5.