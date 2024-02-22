Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Bacon, motorcycles and outdoor activities are in the forecast for events in Milwaukee this weekend. The Mama Tried Motorcycle Show is back for its 10th year, featuring over 100 custom-built motorcycles on display at The Eagles Ballroom. Winter Break MKE will host a variety of outdoor activities like bike riding, hiking and polar plunging at South Shore Park, and Baconfest MKE will give bacon enthusiasts the chance to try fatty food items such as bacon cookies.

February 22-March 17: ‘Scarecrow’

Next Act Theatre presents Scarecrow, a one-woman production written by and starring Heidi Armbruster. Scarecrow tells the story of a big-city actress who attempts to overcome grief by returning home to her family’s Wisconsin dairy farm. An examination of loss and renewal, the play promises a hilarious and touching experience. Ticket prices and showtimes vary depending on date. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Next Act Theatre website.

February 24: Milwaukee’s Got Talent

There’s an abundance of talent throughout the city of Milwaukee, and Black Husky Brewing has decided to use that talent to raise money for a good cause. Black Husky Brewing’s Milwaukee’s Got Talent Event will showcase a variety of performances – from music to comedy to magic tricks – all handpicked by owner Tim Eichinger. Junior’s Smoked BBQ will be on site providing both meat and veggie meal options. Funds from the show will be donated to Savage Support, an organization that provides practical aid with non-medical needs to breast cancer patients. Milwaukee’s Got Talent will take place at Black Husky Brewing from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

February 24: Winter Break MKE

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Winter Break is an event aimed at raising spirits and getting folks back out into nature despite the weather. There will be a number of activities for attendees to partake in, such as the Slow Roll Group Bike Ride, Nordic Walking, a Cold Plunge and more. Sweat it out in the sauna, or warm up next to a bonfire on the beach. Tacos La Fiera will be selling food, and the Milwaukee Mushers will be on site hosting a meet and greet with their pups. Winter Break is free to attend and will take place from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at South Shore Park. More information is available on the event website.

February 24-25: Mama Tried Motorcycle Show

Motorcycle enthusiasts will gather at The Eagles Ballroom for a weekend of bike-related shows, performances, giveaways and more at the 10th annual Mama Tried Motorcycle Show. The event will feature over 100 motorcycles from different styles of builders, and with the purchase of admission, you’ll be entered to win a fully customized 2023 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST. Be sure to check out the various afterparties and adjacent events that will be taking place all over the city, such as the Flat Out Friday indoor flat track motorcycle race on February 23 or the Iron Horse after party on February 24.

February 25: Wuckfinter

Ray’s Wine & Spirits is teaming up with 3 Floyds Brewing and WarPigs Brewery to give Wisconsinites another reason to stand outside and drink delicious beer. The sixth annual Wuckfinter party will take over the Wauwatosa store parking lot located at 8930 W. North Ave. and will feature dozens of 3 Floyds and WarPigs brews on tap. There were also be cocktails and slushies for sale, as well as hot chocolate. Food will be provided by a variety of pop-ups, including Tots on the Street and Bavette La Boucherie. And if you’re feeling like a star after a little bit of liquid encouragement, get on stage and do your best air guitar performance to Blue Oyster Cult’s “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” for a free can of 3 Floyds Turbo Reaper. Wuckfinter will run from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

February 25: 414Flea

Over 30 small businesses will gather at The Ivy House for 414Flea, a vintage and goods market celebrating Midwest creators and collectors. There will be a variety of handmade jewelry, original artwork, clothing and more for sale. The bar will be offering drink specials and food trucks will be set up outside of the venue. Those who are looking to get first dibs can purchase an early bird ticket that will allow early access to the event from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Early bird tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. General Admission will begin at 12 p.m. and is free. 414Flea will run until 5 p.m.

February 25: Baconfest MKE

The “B” in BLT. The breakfast side. The Bloody Mary garnish. No matter what form of bacon consumption is your favorite, you’re likely to have a great time at Baconfest MKE – an event fully dedicated to eating bacon. Attendees will have the opportunity to try products such as bacon fat popcorn, bacon cookies, bacon Rice Krispies Treats and more. Participating restaurants will be competing for a ticket to compete in the Bacon World Championship in November – where the winner will take home $100,000. There will be two different sessions that guests can attend. The first session will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the second session will run from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Each session will have a variety of perks including free swag. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Baconfest MKE website.