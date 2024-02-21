Milwaukee Beverage Company Expanding Distribution Nationwide

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A Milwaukee company is expanding its reach throughout the U.S., thanks to a new partnership with Gordon Food Service. Top Note Tonic is working with the distributor to bring its premium cocktail mixers to bars and restaurants nationwide, the brand announced in a news release.

The collaboration marks a major milestone for Top Note, which offers a range of mixers and soft drinks including grapefruit soda, ginger beer and classic tonic water — all handcrafted at 531 S. Water St., in the Harbor District.

Mary Pellettieri, the company’s co-founder, shared her excitement for the partnership and its anticipated effects.

“Our partnership with Gordon Food Service allows us to reach deeper into the hospitality industry, serving the demand of mixologists across the nation who have made Top Note a cult favorite brand,” she said in a statement. “This partnership presents an opportunity to enhance the dining and hospitality experience for consumers by offering our premium mixers and soft drinks. We believe our craft beverages can elevate the culinary journey, providing a richer and more enjoyable experience for patrons in bars, restaurants, and hotels.”

Pellettieri and Noah Swanson founded Top Note in 2017 after years of experimenting with drink-making. From the beginning, the pair had a particular interest in blending herbs and syrups to achieve an ideal balance of bitter and sweet.

Their thoroughness paid off. Just two weeks after its launch, Top Note was awarded a SoFi award from the Specialty Food Association. At the time, the company offered a limited range of products including Indian Tonic Water, Bitter Lemon Tonic Water and a non-alcoholic Ginger Beer formulated with date sugar.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Top Note has since expanded both its product line and its trophy case. The company won first prize at the Beverage Testing Institute (BTI) World Spirits Championships for its ginger beer in 2018, classic tonic water in 2019 and sparkling grapefruit soda in 2023. The company’s Indian tonic water received a silver medal in 2018.

In addition to the new partnership with Gordon Food Service, Top Note announced a distribution partnership with Louis Glunz Beer Inc. to distribute its products across Illinois. The collaboration, which arose from a Naturally Chicago Pitch Slam, will place Top Note in all Mariano’s grocery stores across the state.

Pellettieri is also the founder and president of Top Note’s parent company, La Pavia Beverage LLC, which she founded in 2015.

Top Note’s products are available for purchase online, as well as in stores in 11 states. Wisconsin stores that carry the brand include Otto’s Wine & Spirits, Outpost Natural Foods, Ray’s Wine & Spirits, Sendik’s Food Markets, Whole Foods, Willy Street Co-Op and Woodman’s.