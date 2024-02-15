Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Love is in the air, and there are plenty of fun date opportunities in Milwaukee this weekend to keep the Valentine’s Day celebrations rolling. If you and a loved one are looking to remodel your home, check out the NARI Spring Home Improvement Show, where over 100 industry professionals can help bring your dream home to fruition. The All Messed Up showcase will host two nights of live music featuring sixteen randomly formed Milwaukee bands, and the Milwaukee Art Museum is hosting a free admission day celebrating the life of Milwaukee civil rights pioneer Vel Phillips.

February 15-19: Disney on Ice Presents ‘Find Your Hero’

Disney on Ice is returning to the Fiserv Forum featuring everyone’s favorite Disney heroes elegantly skating at Fiserv Forum. Join fan favorites such as Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy as they spin tales of heroism from Disney classics like The Little Mermaid and more recent favorites like Moana. Families can sign up for a preshow Character Experience that includes a dance party, crafting and interactive time with Moana and Mickey Mouse. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased via Ticketmaster. For a complete list of showtimes, visit the Fiserv Forum website.

February 16-17: All Messed Up

All Messed Up, a randomized music event, is celebrating its 12th year with two days of performances. Here’s how it works: Every year, a potluck drawing assembles randomized bands picked from 64 names. Usually, these musicians have never performed together in the past. These randomized bands then pick a name and write and practice a set they’ll perform at the All Messed Up showcase. This year, the showcase is taking place at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, and each day will feature performances by eight bands.

February 16-18: NARI Spring Home Improvement Show

As spring draws nearer, homeowners might be thinking about finally getting around to those remodeling projects that they’ve been putting off. The NARI Spring Home Improvement Show will feature over 150 home improvements and remodeling experts. This year’s show will also feature Melinda Myers and other local NARI Milwaukee professionals in Presentation Park, where discussions and student design competition entries will help to get you inspired. NARI Milwaukee Spring Home Improvement Show will take place at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center and will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

February 17: Second Annual Gathering Place Chili Cook Off

While it’s been mostly a mild winter, there’s never a bad time to warm up with some homemade chili. Gathering Place Brewing Company is hosting its second annual Chili Cook Off, where guests will vote on their favorite samples of chili while sipping on delicious Gathering Place brews. There will be first and second place prizes for winners determined by a panel of judges as well as a “crowd favorite.” The Gathering Place Chili Cook Off will begin at 2 p.m.

February 18: Milwaukee Art Museum Free Day & Celebration

In celebration of the late Vel Phillips’ 100th birthday, the Milwaukee Art Museum is hosting a special free admission day to pay homage to the Milwaukee civil rights pioneer. The day will be filled with events and activities, such as a museum-wide bingo game with prizes from Black women-owned businesses. The museum will also be screening the hour-long PBS documentary Vel Phillips: Dream Big Dreams and will host a panel conversation reflecting on Vel Phillip’s legacy. For a complete list of events and activities, visit the Milwaukee Art Museum website. The Milwaukee Art Museum will be free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

February 18: Handcrafted

Lakefront Brewery is hosting a makers market featuring over 20 local, hand-selected vendors. Vendors include FreshPrintsofMKE, Cooking With Glass, Madison Dawne Studios and more. Since the vendors aren’t required to pay for their booth, all proceeds go directly to supporting the local arts. Lakefront’s bar and kitchen will both be open, so guests can sip on a Riverwest Stein and snack on some of the brewery’s iconic curds while they shop. The brewery will also have a Bloody Mary and coffee station set up and will have new flavors of its gluten-free New Grist available. Handcrafted will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For a complete list of participating vendors, visit the event’s Facebook page.