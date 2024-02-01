Milwaukee Business Donating Wireless Network To Ukraine Sister City

Advanced Wireless aims to help Irpin get back on its feet.

Milwaukee’s sister-city relationships are regarded primarily as symbolic gestures of goodwill. But the war in Ukraine has spurred a dramatic deepening of the relationship between Milwaukee and the 65,000 residents of Iprin, a suburb of the capital city of Kyiv.

The Ukrainian city became a pivotal battleground early in Russia’s February 2022 invasion.

As Ukrainian forces repelled Russian invaders, a rebuilding effort began for the war-ravaged city. Mayor Cavalier Johnson offered the city’s support in a March video call with Iprin mayor Oleksandr Markushyn and, in July, the Milwaukee Police Department dispatched a shipment of body armor and other equipment.

Now, a Milwaukee businessman is sending wireless networking equipment to provide internet access at schools, medical facilities and government buildings.

Darryl Morin, president and CEO of Franklin-based Advanced Wireless, announced the donation of more than 800 access points at a press conference at Milwaukee City Hall Thursday morning.

The devices will be used to expand the availability of wireless service and improve the reliability of internet access.

“Even today, while kids are doing what they can in their remodeled classrooms, chances are very high that they’re going to be interrupted by some sirens and they will have to go down to bomb shelters,” said Morin.

“With more than 20,000 temporarily displaced citizens in Irpin, Ukraine, the demand for reliable internet connectivity is at an all-time high. Many students are forced to attend school online due to physical space constraints,” said Halyna Salapata, head of Wisconsin Ukrainians. “This initiative not only addresses the immediate needs of Irpin, but only stands as a testament for the bond between Milwaukee and Irpin.”

The company has donated more than $2.5 million in equipment and services to organizations in southeastern Wisconsin. “Today we’re going to surpass that number,” said Morin, who declined to provide a specific estimate for the donation. He estimated that the remote configuration services and training for the Ukraine deployment would be valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Mayor Markushyn participated virtually in Thursday’s press event through a translator.

He thanked the United States, Wisconsin and Milwaukee for the support and said Ukraine is committed to winning the war and rebuilding. “Without your support, this fight would not be possible,” said Markushyn.

Approximately 25,000 residents remain temporarily displaced, which he said is the biggest number in the Kyiv region. Markushyn said continued support will be needed to support a full rebuilding effort.

The mayor and his predecessor very quietly visited Milwaukee on May 30, 2022, meeting with Johnson, Morin, and others.

Serhiy Koledov, the consul general of Ukraine in Chicago, praised Milwaukee and Irpin for using their sister-city relationship to “build bridges and help others.” The partnership is relatively new, having been formalized in a March 2018 ceremony. Milwaukee has approximately a half dozen sister cities.

Johnson issued his support for more aid, both locally and nationally, for Ukraine. “We must continue to condemn this war toward Ukraine,” said the mayor.

Advanced Wireless is donating refurbished Extreme Networks dual-radio enterprise-grade wireless access points (model AP-8432-680B30-SS). A new version of the access point sells for several hundred dollars. Morin said each unit is being inspected and repaired. Advanced Wireless is not disclosing from what companies the equipment originated.

“It was by no small chance that we selected the access point we did,” said Morin. The devices are reliable, flexible and durable he said. A cluster of devices can be physically connected within a building and will also pivot to functioning as a fully wireless mesh network if disconnected. Each access point can handle up to 250 connected devices and the latest encryption technologies. “The technology we are building is used by some of America’s largest companies.”

The access points will be shipped by Friends of Be An Angel. Amid the war, the Wisconsin-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization has coordinated the shipment of millions of dollars of materials, primarily medical supplies, to Ukraine. The latest shipment is expected to depart in two weeks and could take three months to arrive in Irpin. Organization chair Anya Verkhovskaya said her group is working on using an airlift instead of a cargo ship, cutting the transit time to one month.

“I would like to encourage other individuals, other businesses to consider what they can do to ease the humanitarian suffering not just in Iprin, but across the country of Ukraine for no fault of their own, for no provocation of their own,” said Morin.

Morin said he has been invited to tour Iprin as part of a trade mission to “look at the substantial economic opportunities that exist within the country of Ukraine” and encourages others to get involved.

Boris Nayflish, Milwaukee’s liaison to Iprin, also attended the press conference.

