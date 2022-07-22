Milwaukee Police Sending Body Armor To Ukraine
Sister city Irpin will receive donations of disused protective equipment.
Milwaukee’s largely symbolic sister city relationship with Irpin, Ukraine has taken on real importance during the country’s attempt to repel a Russian invasion.
The Milwaukee Police Department is poised to dispatch a shipment of body armor, face shields and batons to the city.
Irpin, an approximately 60,000-resident suburb of the capital city of Kyiv, became a battlefield during the initial Russian invasion and was a key site in the Ukrainian army’s maneuvers to stop the February invasion from progressing further. The front of the war was pushed back to the east, with Irpin being liberated in late March.
Markushyn sent Johnson a letter on June 17 asking for support, particularly in the form of firearms.
MPD won’t be sending guns, but it is sending something.
“It is mostly body armor, face shields and wooden batons,” said MPD chief of staff Nick DeSiato to members of the Public Safety & Health Committee on Thursday.
The equipment primarily to be used is leftover from officers that resigned or retired.
“We are not getting rid of any equipment that we would be replacing through the budget process,” said DeSiato.
The full council is expected to vote on allowing the donation at its July 28 meeting. The committee unanimously recommended its approval. An authorizing resolution said the shipment would be made at no cost to Milwaukee.
Milwaukee established a sister city relationship with Irpin in December 2017.
The Milwaukee area has done more than send body armor to Ukraine. The Rotary Club of Milwaukee has participated in a medical supplies donation effort that has sent multiple shipments to the country.
Reporter Lee Matz visited Irpin and other Ukrainian cities for two weeks in late May.
