With the entrance of a second candidate, there is officially a race to become the chief financial officer of Milwaukee County government.

Michael Harper, an entrepreneur and partner at Capital Midwest Fund, is running for Milwaukee County Comptroller. He is running against Milwaukee County Sup. Liz Sumner in the race to replace current current Milwaukee County Comptroller Scott Manske.

Manske announced in late 2023 that he would not seek re-election to the post and would instead retire. Manske has served as the county’s top accountant since 1992. The position became an elected office called comptroller in 2012. Many of the managers working in the comptroller’s office are expected to stay on after his retirement.

The Milwaukee County Comptroller is elected to serve a four-year term and earns approximately $130,000 a year.

Harper told Urban Milwaukee in an interview that he sees the comptroller’s role as one that “supports and complements the work of both the county executive and the board of supervisors” providing the financial analysis, research and due diligence needed for policymakers to advance and implement their policy goals.

Much of Harper’s professional experience has been in capital markets. He has a chartered alternative investment analyst certification. Harper grew up in Milwaukee graduating from University School Milwaukee before earning a bachelors degree from Miami University in Ohio. He has a master’s degree from the Illinois Institute of Technology in financial markets and trading.

Harper said the county has several large projects in its future that involve large, challenging financial commitments, for which astute financial stewardship will be needed. Specifically, he mentioned the county’s plans for a second bus rapid transit service and a new criminal courthouse building. The latter is expected to be one of the most expensive in county history, estimated at approximately $488.9 million.

From 2015 to 2020 Harper served on the Milwaukee County Employee Pension Board, including as its chair. He was removed by Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson in 2020 because a relative of his was a beneficiary of the county pension system. “That was a decision that she made with her discretion,” he said. “I respect the decision, you know, it’s a new day.”

The election for comptroller will appear on county ballots this spring during the April 2 general election.