What New Planting Zones Mean For Wisconsin

New USDA designations will help gardeners decide what to plant as planet warms.

Several areas around Wisconsin are now in new planting zones, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture has updated its plant hardiness map for the first time since 2012. The zones are used by gardeners for selecting what plants will be able to survive and thrive in a given location.

Despite the changes, experts say Wisconsin gardeners shouldn’t rush to make major changes to their plant selections, as the maps are based on average temperatures rather than extreme weather events.

The new map, which was released in November, is based on 30-year averages of the lowest annual winter temperatures, according to the USDA. It uses data collected from 13,412 weather stations around the country, compared to the previous map which used 7,983.

On the new map, the nation is divided into 13 zones that represent a 10-degree difference in average lowest temperature each winter. Those zones are subdivided into “a” and “b” sections, which represent 5-degree differences. The lower the zone number, the colder the average temperatures.

According to Lisa Johnson, a horticulture educator at Dane County Extension, not everywhere in the state was moved to a new zone. The regions that saw the most change are concentrated in the northwest part of the state and the area along the coast of Lake Michigan.

Wisconsin is now made up of zones 3b through 6a, with the warmest zone 6a being completely new to the state. It represents a small sliver of land stretching from Racine County to Sheboygan County and off the tip of Door County. Where zone 3 once represented a fairly large area in northern Wisconsin, it now only makes up two small patches in Douglas, Washburn and Sawyer counties.

Wisconsin isn’t alone — much of the country has experienced a “pretty significant change” in temperatures in recent years, Johnson said, with average temperatures rising upwards of 5 degrees.