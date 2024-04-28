UW-Platteville Vacating Richland Campus

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The University of Wisconsin system announced this week that UW-Platteville will vacate its Richland campus by July — a decision that local officials said will cause adverse effects for the local economy and that Senate Democrats blame on ongoing underfunding of the state’s public universities by Republican lawmakers.

UW-Platteville eliminated in-person classes at its two-year Richland campus about a year ago due to low enrollment, which fell to a low of about 60 students, and financial pressures. Since the initial announcement, community members and local leaders worked for months on trying to save the campus.

Universities of Wisconsin Vice President for University Relations wrote in a letter to the Richland County Board of Supervisors Tuesday that despite “tremendous efforts,” UW-Platteville will completely vacate the Richland County campus by July 1, 2024.

“While we are disappointed that we were unable to find a path forward, we also know this change can provide significant new opportunities in Richland County,” Buhrandt wrote.

Buhrandt said Richland County would be eligible for $2 million in funding under a law recently passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Tony Evers.

“This potential investment by the State of Wisconsin represents the full consideration of the costs expressed by Richland County,” Buhrandt wrote. Once UW-Platteville vacates, the land and associated improvements including utilities, water will become the responsibility of the county.

County Administrator Candace Pesch said in a statement that the UW system was “shirking their responsibilities” by vacating the campus.

“At no time, under any circumstance, did the Legislature indicate that receipt of the $2 million grant would absolve the UW Universities System of their obligations to affected counties,” Pesch said. “Richland County, which had previously relied on the contractual relationship between the parties, is now facing a potential economic crisis due to the Universities’ decision.”

Lawmakers passed the law that will allow $2 million grants, which can be used for economic development, housing and other redevelopment opportunities, to be distributed by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation as several UW campuses have made tough decisions to close their two-year branch campuses.

The end of in-person classes at UW-Milwaukee’s Washington County and UW-Oshkosh’s Fond du Lac campuses were announced last fall. In January, UW-Milwaukee announced that its Waukesha County campus will also close after the spring of 2025.

The grants are targeted at helping a county where a UW branch campus has been closed transition and redevelop underutilized campus buildings.

Senate Democrats chastised Republican lawmakers for inadequately funding the UW during a Thursday press conference held outside the state Capitol.

“It will hurt our students and their education and the University system as a whole and the Richland County local economy, where local officials have already warned of the pending economic crisis when this happens,” Senate Minority Leader Dianne Hesselbein (D-Middleton) said.

Hesselbein added that there is a “direct line” between the fate of the Richland campus and a lack of state funding. The state of Wisconsin’s contributions to UW campuses have been in steady decline for years due in part to Republican lawmakers’ state budget decisions.

“[Republicans] have cut the University system significantly in 2011 and in 2013 and by $250 million in 2015, and we’re still seeing the effects of those devastating cuts,” Hesselbein said.

The lawmakers, who specifically pointed to Sen. Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) who is running for reelection in the new 14th Senate district that includes Richland Center, were seeking to call attention to the issue as a part of their goal of flipping the 14th district. Sens. Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee), Kelda Roys (D-Madison) and Sarah Keyeski, the Democratic candidate who is challenging Ballweg in the 14th district, also spoke at the press conference.

Keyeski also said the Richland closure is the result of Republican decisions to cut funding and hold up essential funds over “petty, political squabbles.”

“We need legislators who will stick up for our rural students and keep these essential educational institutions afloat,” she said.

Ballweg said in a statement that the Legislature took notice when it was announced classes would end, and that she “greatly” sympathizes with the county. She said the concerns about the campus closure were why the Legislature passed SB-518, now 2023 Wisconsin Act 250, allocating the redevelopment money this year.

“I’m in conversation with members of the Richland County Board to be a resource and advocate for their community,” Ballweg said. “Despite these unfortunate circumstances, I was happy to support the branch campus redevelopment grant legislation and will continue to do everything I can to fight for rural Wisconsin.”

UW-Platteville vacating Richland campus, Senate Democrats blame Republicans was originally published by Wisconsin Examiner.