New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces New Board Members
Michael Belot and Julie Dahms join the Museum’s Board of Directors.
Dec 28th, 2023 by Betty Brinn Children’s Museum
Dr. Chris Codina Joins Select Pain Care
Dec 27th, 2023 by Select Pain Care
Marquette University Board of Trustees elects two new members
The new trustees are Julie Creamer, president of Baylor Scott & White Health, the largest not-for-profit health system in Texas, and Kevin Frisinger, vice president and senior investment consultant for Robert W. Baird & Co.
Dec 13th, 2023 by Marquette University
VISIT Milwaukee Announces New Hires, Increasing Ability to Capitalize on Milwaukee’s Momentum and Expanded Baird Center
VISIT Milwaukee announced the hiring of new Associate Director of Sales Laura Nelson and National Account Executive Manuel Rocha.
Wangard Partners Announces Appointment of Meg Boyle to Advisory Board
Milwaukee-based Real Estate Firm Continues Expansion of Distinguished Advisory Board.
Dec 12th, 2023 by Wangard Partners, Inc.
Marquette Business professor named among Best Undergraduate Business Professors by ‘Poets & Quants’
Dr. Terence Ow, professor of information systems and analytics in Marquette University’s College of Business Administration, was featured among Poets & Quants for Undergrads’ 50 Best Undergraduate Professors for 2023.
Dec 6th, 2023 by Marquette University
gener8tor Art Announces 2023 Artist
Meg Lionel Murphy awarded $15,000 grant, 12 weeks of mentorship.
Dec 6th, 2023 by gener8tor
Lupe Martinez to Become President Emeritus
Dec 5th, 2023 by UMOS
Fondy Food Center Announces Executive Director
The Board of Directors of the Fondy Food Center announced that Venice R. Williams, widely known for her visionary leadership of Alice’s Garden Urban Farm on the Northside of Milwaukee, is now also the official Executive Director of the Fondy Food Center.
Dec 1st, 2023 by Fondy Food Center