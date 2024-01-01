Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Jan 1st, 2024 02:25 pm

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces New Board Members

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces New Board Members

Michael Belot and Julie Dahms join the Museum’s Board of Directors.

Dec 28th, 2023 by Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

Dr. Chris Codina Joins Select Pain Care

Dr. Chris Codina Joins Select Pain Care

 

Dec 27th, 2023 by Select Pain Care

Stone & Swan to Lead MMSD Governing Body in 2024

Jeff Stone & John Swan III to Lead MMSD Governing Body in 2024

 

Dec 18th, 2023 by Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District

Marquette University names Northwestern Mutual’s Andrew DeGuire as next Keyes Dean of Business Administration

Marquette University names Northwestern Mutual’s Andrew DeGuire as next Keyes Dean of Business Administration

 

Dec 14th, 2023 by Marquette University

Marquette University Board of Trustees elects two new members

Marquette University Board of Trustees elects two new members

The new trustees are Julie Creamer, president of Baylor Scott & White Health, the largest not-for-profit health system in Texas, and Kevin Frisinger, vice president and senior investment consultant for Robert W. Baird & Co.

Dec 13th, 2023 by Marquette University

VISIT Milwaukee Announces New Hires, Increasing Ability to Capitalize on Milwaukee’s Momentum and Expanded Baird Center

VISIT Milwaukee Announces New Hires, Increasing Ability to Capitalize on Milwaukee’s Momentum and Expanded Baird Center

VISIT Milwaukee announced the hiring of new Associate Director of Sales Laura Nelson and National Account Executive Manuel Rocha.

Wangard Partners Announces Appointment of Meg Boyle to Advisory Board

Wangard Partners Announces Appointment of Meg Boyle to Advisory Board

Milwaukee-based Real Estate Firm Continues Expansion of Distinguished Advisory Board.

Dec 12th, 2023 by Wangard Partners, Inc.

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown Attorneys Patrick Knight, Jason Luczak and Nicole Masnica Honored as BizTimes Notable Litigators and Trial Attorneys

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown Attorneys Patrick Knight, Jason Luczak and Nicole Masnica Honored as BizTimes Notable Litigators and Trial Attorneys

 

Dec 11th, 2023 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,

Rev. John Thiede, S.J., named vice president for mission and ministry at Marquette University

Rev. John Thiede, S.J., named vice president for mission and ministry at Marquette University

 

Dec 8th, 2023 by Marquette University

Marquette Business professor named among Best Undergraduate Business Professors by ‘Poets & Quants’

Marquette Business professor named among Best Undergraduate Business Professors by ‘Poets & Quants’

Dr. Terence Ow, professor of information systems and analytics in Marquette University’s College of Business Administration, was featured among Poets & Quants for Undergrads’ 50 Best Undergraduate Professors for 2023.

Dec 6th, 2023 by Marquette University

gener8tor Art Announces 2023 Artist

gener8tor Art Announces 2023 Artist

Meg Lionel Murphy awarded $15,000 grant, 12 weeks of mentorship.

Dec 6th, 2023 by gener8tor

WIEDC Hires Kaycee Wayka as Tribal HR Consultant

WIEDC Hires Kaycee Wayka as Tribal HR Consultant

 

Dec 6th, 2023 by Wisconsin Indigenous Economic Development Corporation

Martinez to Become President Emeritus

Lupe Martinez to Become President Emeritus

 

Dec 5th, 2023 by UMOS

Gov. Evers Appoints Nicole Ziebell as Marquette County Register of Deeds

Gov. Evers Appoints Nicole Ziebell as Marquette County Register of Deeds

 

Dec 4th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers

Fondy Food Center Announces Executive Director

Fondy Food Center Announces Executive Director

The Board of Directors of the Fondy Food Center announced that Venice R. Williams, widely known for her visionary leadership of Alice’s Garden Urban Farm on the Northside of Milwaukee, is now also the official Executive Director of the Fondy Food Center.

Dec 1st, 2023 by Fondy Food Center

Categories: People

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us