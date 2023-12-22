Wisconsin Supreme Court Throws Out Republican-Drawn Legislative Maps

But now comes the challenge of creating new maps. Court first gives task to Governor, Legislature.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has declared the state’s Republican-drawn legislative maps unconstitutional, a bombshell ruling that could shift the balance of political power in the Legislature for the first time in more than a decade.

In a decision released Friday, the court’s liberal majority said the current maps violate the Wisconsin Constitution’s requirement that districts must be contiguous.

The court did not immediately draw new districts to replace the current ones but said it would begin that process in case the Legislature and governor are not able to agree on new maps.

The ruling is a major victory for Wisconsin Democrats, who’ve remained powerless in the Legislature for more than a decade, even in years when their party won statewide races for other offices from governor to president.

Republicans, who drew the maps and have used them to cement massive legislative majorities, have hinted for months that they could appeal any maps ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Redistricting was one of the top issues in the last Wisconsin Supreme Court election, in which former Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz defeated former conservative Justice Dan Kelly by 11 percentage points. Republicans voiced outrage at Protasiewicz’s comments during the campaign about the GOP maps being “rigged” and that she would welcome a “fresh look” at redistricting.

Even before the election, there was talk from Republicans of impeaching Protasiewicz, who accused her of pre-judging the redistricting issue while accepting around $10 million in donations from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. Protasiewicz has said she was only sharing her personal values and that she never committed to ruling a certain way if a lawsuit challenging the GOP maps was filed.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated.

Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Republican-drawn legislative maps was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.