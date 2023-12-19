Mitchell International Airport awarded $8.7 million in federal funds to pay for this.

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport has begun soliciting contractors to repair and replace some of the facility’s taxiways.

Earlier this month, the airport was awarded $8.7 million in federal funding through the Airport Investments Grant Program (AIP). The airport is planning several “safety-related airfield pavement modifications and enhancements,” Harold Mester, director of Public Affairs and Marketing told Urban Milwaukee. And as these projects are completed, Milwaukee Mitchell will be reimbursed through the AIP program.

“This includes environmental studies, design work, and actual construction involving several taxiways and runways,” Mester said.

An advertisement for prospective contractors shows the Airport is planning “pavement rehabilitation or pavement removals on multiple taxiways” and that the work will involve “substantial grading, construction of underdrains, asphalt, landscaping, pavement marking, and airfield electrical changes.”

The AIP program is a “formula-based entitlement program” to maintain and improve airport infrastructure around the country, Mester said. It was juiced with $15 billion for airport projects through the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Airports around Wisconsin received a total of $38 million in the latest round of funding.

“Our world-class airport is one of our community’s greatest assets, and it’s fantastic that Milwaukee County is able to take advantage of this nationwide investment in America’s airports,” Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said when the funding was announced. “These funds will be used to enhance the safe and efficient movement of aircraft from touchdown to takeoff.”