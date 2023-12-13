Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is receiving approximately $8.6 million in federal funding for runway repairs in 2024

The funding comes from the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funding for Milwaukee’s airport, which is owned and operated by Milwaukee County, was part of a recent release of funds going to airports around the county, according to Milwaukee Mitchell.

“Our world-class Airport is one of our community’s greatest assets, and it’s fantastic that Milwaukee County is able to take advantage of this nationwide investment in America’s airports,” Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said. “These funds will be used to enhance the safe and efficient movement of aircraft from touchdown to takeoff.”

Airport Director Brian Dranzik noted that the funding for runway maintenance will save the county money down the line. Without these funds, the airport likely would have had to issue debt to pay for the repairs, he said.

The funding is coming to Milwaukee specifically by way of the Airport Improvements Grant program, which was infused with capital by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The 2021 bill added $1 billion annually through 2026 to the grant program managed by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The grant program provided $38 million in total for the Wisconsin airport in 2024.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

“Aging infrastructure can cause delays, jeopardize passenger safety, and negatively impact our economy and that is why I am thrilled to deliver this federal funding,” U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said in a statement. “These resources will help our airports across the state increase efficiency, improve safety, and ensure our airports can welcome new passengers for years to come.”

Earlier this year, the airport began planning for a project that would rip out two of the five runways at the airport.