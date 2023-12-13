Airport Gets Federal Funds for Runway Rehab
Mitchell International Airport awarded $8.7 million from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is receiving approximately $8.6 million in federal funding for runway repairs in 2024
The funding comes from the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funding for Milwaukee’s airport, which is owned and operated by Milwaukee County, was part of a recent release of funds going to airports around the county, according to Milwaukee Mitchell.
“Our world-class Airport is one of our community’s greatest assets, and it’s fantastic that Milwaukee County is able to take advantage of this nationwide investment in America’s airports,” Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said. “These funds will be used to enhance the safe and efficient movement of aircraft from touchdown to takeoff.”
Airport Director Brian Dranzik noted that the funding for runway maintenance will save the county money down the line. Without these funds, the airport likely would have had to issue debt to pay for the repairs, he said.
The funding is coming to Milwaukee specifically by way of the Airport Improvements Grant program, which was infused with capital by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The 2021 bill added $1 billion annually through 2026 to the grant program managed by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The grant program provided $38 million in total for the Wisconsin airport in 2024.
“Aging infrastructure can cause delays, jeopardize passenger safety, and negatively impact our economy and that is why I am thrilled to deliver this federal funding,” U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said in a statement. “These resources will help our airports across the state increase efficiency, improve safety, and ensure our airports can welcome new passengers for years to come.”
Earlier this year, the airport began planning for a project that would rip out two of the five runways at the airport.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
MKE County
-
MPM Needs $35 Million To Begin New Museum ConstructionDec 12th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
-
Crowley Backs More Suburban Affordable HousingDec 12th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
-
Supervisors Back Grant for Abandoned Building RedevelopmentDec 11th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
Transportation
-
County Working To Revive On-Demand Paratransit TaxisDec 8th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
-
Wisconsin Wins Grants To Study Five New or Expanded Rail RoutesDec 6th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
-
27th Street Rapid Bus Route Would Launch In 2028Dec 6th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer