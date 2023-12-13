Vibe Lounge Avoids Suspension After Shooting

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A Milwaukee tavern narrowly avoided a suspension on Tuesday, when Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II made a last-minute motion to nix his recommended punishment just before the Milwaukee Common Council was to vote on the matter.

Instead of a 10-day suspension, Vibe Lounge, 2579 N. Teutonia Ave., will serve none at all — nor will the business receive a warning letter.

The reversal occurred just a few weeks after the tavern’s annual license renewal hearing, during which members of the committee raised concerns over a shooting that took place at the tavern last March, injuring two.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to the tavern just before midnight on March 17. Upon arrival, they observed numerous vehicles obstructing the roadway and people running from the building. A security guard at the front door told officers that he heard gunfire outside, but did not know who was shooting and did not hear any gunfire inside.

His statements, however, were false, according to the police report. After reviewing surveillance footage, officers observed the security guard, who is a felon, returning fire with one gun. He later placed two guns inside a filing cabinet behind the bar, where they were discovered by police officers.

Officers said they recovered 48 casings both inside and outside the tavern during the investigation.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

After the incident, Vibe Lounge remained closed for more than two months. During that time, the tavern hosted previously scheduled events, but was not “open just to be open,” said owner Reginald Butler. The business resumed regular hours in July.

During the Nov. 28 committee hearing, Dameon Ellzey, legislative assistant to Stamper, recommended a suspension in light of the shooting.

“What happened was just egregious,” said Ellzey, who requested a 10-day suspension “at the very least” due to “the severity of what took place.”

He also suggested that a short closure would align with the committee’s adherence to progressive discipline, while helping to facilitate the tavern’s transition into a restaurant, a shift that Butler has been working towards “from the beginning.” His long-term goal is to convert the business into an event-only venue, he said.

Alderman Mark Borkowski asked if Ellzey and Stamper had considered the tavern’s self-imposed closure in their decision. Ellzey replied that they had. At the conclusion of the hearing, Borkowski moved to issue a 10-day suspension for the tavern. There were no objections.

But Stamper has since changed course.

On Tuesday, he asked the council to drop the suspension, citing the tavern’s two-month closure last spring as a factor in his decision. He also said that Butler, amid his efforts to convert the bar into a restaurant, requested to remain open for the holidays, and that the two had come to an agreement. There were no objections to Stamper’s request.

Neighbors Vouch for Vibe

During the Nov. 28 hearing, two residents attended in-person to testify in favor of the tavern.

Sheryl Pope told the committee that she observed a change at the tavern and said she always feels safe. “It’s a better place now.”

Another resident, Jeffrey Pope, said he’s been a regular patron at the tavern for more than a decade. “I have noticed a very big change,” he said, noting that he was thoroughly searched by security on each of his recent visits. “I do plan on going back.”

During the hearing, Butler agreed to operate Vibe Lounge as a service bar only, a shift from its previous format. Going forward, customers will be able to order alcohol from a server, but will not be able to sit at or order from the bar.

Butler also clarified that all staff who were involved in the March incident are no longer employed at Vibe Lounge. Further, security guards must undergo background checks during the hiring process.

The tavern’s shift to a full-service restaurant will begin with new hours. Going forward, Vibe Lounge will be open Monday through Wednesday from noon until 10 p.m. and Thursday through Sunday from noon until midnight.