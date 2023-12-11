The Return of Black Husky’s Christmas Tree Spruce Beer

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It’s been a contentious week for Christmas trees, what with the Department of Public Works‘ Dec. 4 announcement that the city will no longer pick up discarded Christmas trees curbside. The news generated a storm of negative reactions, stirred up talk about illegal dumping and even led to the creation of a new business before the city reversed its decision Monday morning.

Milwaukee residents have their solution, at least for this holiday season, but what’s the fate of the city’s Christmas tree? It’ll be turned into beer, of course.

Well, at least partly. Black Husky Brewing, in partnership with DPW’s Forestry Services Division, has created its fourth annual batch of Milwaukee Christmas Tree Sproose beer. The double IPA is brewed with boughs that were trimmed during the harvesting of this year’s tree, a 38-foot Colorado Blue Spruce.

The flavor of this year’s beer is not-so-subtle, according to Black Husky owner Tim Eichinger. But that was never the intention. According to the brewery’s website, “this aggressive double IPA won’t leave you wondering if you caught a whiff of pine; rather you’ll know you bulldozed through the forest and came out on the other side – the dark side – the Black Husky side.”

Four-packs of the strongly-flavored beer are available for purchase at the Black Husky taproom, 909 E. Locust St., while supplies last. Proceeds will be donated to the Milwaukee Urban Forestry Fund, which supports tree planting citywide.

This year’s tree, donated by Denise Blue, is the city’s 110th annual Christmas tree. The fully-decorated tree will remain on display at the Deer District, temporarily renamed Cheer District, for several more weeks.

When it’s time for the tree to come down, it won’t be headed to the landfill. Each year, the trunk and branches are repurposed into new and useful materials. In previous years, the tree was turned into mulch or made into chainsaw-carved art.