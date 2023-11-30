Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The holiday events have arrived! If you’re not already in the holiday spirit, there’s an abundance of events this weekend that’ll do the trick. The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s performance of A Christmas Carol runs through Christmas Eve. The Milwaukee County Zoo is decorating for the season for its Wild Lights event and the Santa Cycle Rampage will see hundreds of cyclists dressed like Santa raising money for the Wisconsin Bike Fed.

November 30-December 24: ‘A Christmas Carol’

A timeless Milwaukee classic, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s presentation of A Christmas Carol is back. Follow Ebenezer Scrooge on a transformative journey on Christmas Eve as he learns that it isn’t too late to change his ways. With a beautifully orchestrated score, a fascinating moving set and the return of Matt Daniels as Scrooge, you’ll want to make time this holiday season to catch A Christmas Carol. For showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee Rep’s website.

December 1-31: Wild Lights

The Milwaukee County Zoo is joining the festivities once again this year with its Wild Lights event. Until Dec. 31, the zoo will come to life after hours thanks to themed lights displays. Pathways and forested areas will be specially decorated, giving attendees a chance to explore the zoo in a unique way. New to the Wild Lights event this year are special “Drive Thru” dates, where attendees will travel along a one-mile route along zoo pathways and experience the light displays from the warmth of their vehicles. Certain animal buildings will be open to the public during the event on specific days. For a complete schedule on what amenities are available on which days and to purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee County Zoo website.

December 2: West Allis Christmas Parade

Vintage cars, elves, marching bands and more will fill the streets of West Allis for the city’s annual night time Christmas parade. The festivities begin at 3 p.m with the Allis in Winterland event at City Hall Art Gallery, where families can participate in themed crafts and activities and will have a chance to write a letter to Santa. At 4 p.m., a tree-lighting ceremony will take place in the West Allis City Hall Centennial Plaza, accompanied by performances by the Nathan Hale, Frank Lloyd Wright and Horace Mann school choirs. The parade will kick off at 4:45 p.m. and will travel from 79th St. and Greenfield Ave. and end at Orchard Ave. For more information, visit the city of West Allis’ website.

December 2: Santa Cycle Rampage

This weekend, watch the road for cycling Santa Clauses – thousands of them, actually. The annual Santa Cycle Rampage is the world’s largest holiday-themed costume group bike ride, and it raises money for the Wisconsin Bike Fed. There are three starting routes with varying lengths – the full route will begin at 8 a.m. at the offices of the Bike Fed in Bay View, the short route will begin at the halfway point at 10:15 a.m. at Hollander Grand Cafe on Downer Ave. and the shortest route will be a three-mile loop starting and ending at the Bike Fed. For more information and to register, visit the Wisconsin Bike Fed website.

December 3: WMSE’s 9th Annual Big Band Grandstand

WMSE is celebrating the ninth year of its holiday tradition, the Big Band Grandstand. The show will feature a special DJ set by WMSE’s Dewey Gill, followed by a performance by Gunhild Carling, a multi-instrumentalist who will swap instruments, tap dance and do vocals all in one song. The Big Band Grandstand will also feature a silent auction that will sell off Green Bay Packers tickets, Milwaukee Film packages and the chance to be a WMSE DJ for a day. The show begins at 4 p.m.. and will take place at Turner Hall Ballroom. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the WMSE website.

December 3: Hover Craft

Milwaukee’s premier handmade holiday market is here to help you with your shopping. Celebrating its 14th season, Hover Craft will showcase over 120 of the best artists, crafters, makers and more at the Pritzlaff Building. All participating vendors are small local businesses, so you can feel good about your spending this season. Hover Craft will run from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids. For more information, visit the Hover Craft MKE website.