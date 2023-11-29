Brazilian Cafe Hosting Tasting Event

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Just shy of its first anniversary, Sweet Joy Brazilian Cafe is preparing to host its first tasting event, showcasing a number of authentic Brazilian dishes — a rare occasion in the Milwaukee dining scene.

A Taste of Brazilian Colonial Delights will be held at the cafe, 1208 E. Brady St., from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. Tickets, priced at $30 each, are available for purchase at the cafe through Dec. 5, or until sold out.

The cafe, which typically focuses on sweet treats, pastries and savory snacks, will expand its offerings for the upcoming event, giving attendees an authentic taste of some of Brazil’s most beloved dishes. Marcia Joy, chef and owner of Sweet Joy, will prepare a 10-item menu for the tasting.

To start, attendees will receive tropical-flavored passion fruit juice and quentao for sipping. The warm, mulled cocktail includes spices and fruit. From there, the menu veers into dessert territory with bolo de milho, a sweet corn cake, followed by bolo de cenoura, a Brazilian carrot cake topped with chocolate ganache. Attendees can also expect chocolate pave, a black-and-white chocolate mousse with a layer of lady finger biscuits, along with Joy’s famous chocolate brigadeiro.

The remainder of the meal leans savory, with an emphasis on rich and comforting dishes. Empadao de frango, a Brazilian version of pot pie, will feature chicken and a creamy layer of blended corn and cheese. Two types of esfihas, or croquettes, will be served, along with enrolado, a warm, rolled sandwich, stuffed with ham and cheese. The menu finishes with caldo verde, a comforting and flavorful soup with potatoes, collard greens and smoked sausage.

The designation of menu items as “Brazilian Colonial Delights” demonstrates the lasting influence of Portugal’s colonial rule, which lasted from 1500 until the early 1820s. Brazil’s gastronomy was also shaped by indigenous traditions and the arrival of enslaved Africans, as was that of most other South American countries.

Today, Brazil’s traditional cuisine relies heavily on grilled meats, fish, tropical fruits and fresh herbs. Due to the country’s vast size, however, popular dishes vary from region to region.

While there’s an endless amount of Brazilian foods to try, Milwaukeeans can view Sweet Joy’s tasting as the ideal entrypoint to learn more about Brazil and its gastronomy.

Joy has also indicated that she hopes to make the tasting an annual event, meaning attendees will be able to sample new and diverse dishes with each passing year.

For more information, visit the Sweet Joy Brazilian Cafe website. The cafe is open Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.