Central Standard Doubles Down on Sustainability

Central Standard Craft Distillery may be known for its old fashioneds, but the Milwaukee spirits producer is looking to take a modern approach to sustainability.

Through a new partnership with Wisconsin-based The DeLong Co., Inc.‘s Grown Climate Smart Brand, Central Standard has committed to sourcing local grains grown using sustainable and climate resilient agricultural practices for the production of its bourbon, whiskey, vodka, gin and Pour Ready Cocktails.

Those practices include using cover crops, reduced or no till, nutrient management plans and windbreak establishment and renovation — all of which prevent erosion, control pests, reduce carbon emissions and contribute to healthy, nutrient-rich soil for years to come.

The new initiative adds to sustainability measures already in place at Central Standard, including its use of Wisconsin honey, Door County cherries and other locally-sourced ingredients.

“The distillation of spirits through grains grown and harvested around Milwaukee is a key component to Central Standard’s mission,” the distillery said in a news release. “But elevating it to ensure sustainable agricultural processes is the new goal.”

Pat McQuillan, co-founder of Central Standard, said that he’s looking forward to the positive effects of the new partnership.

“Our spirits are distilled with locally-sourced crops, grains and ingredients that are grown the right way with positive climate initiatives in mind,” McQuillan said in a statement. “We continually explore sustainable business practices, and now partnering with The DeLong Co., Inc., we’re embracing it even more.”

Central Standard products will be marked with the Grown Climate Smart Seal to denote its sustainability measures to consumers.

Dylan Vaca, brand and marketing manager for Grown Climate Smart, called the initiative a “win-win” for both consumers and the environment.

“By collaborating with Central Standard, we are able to continue sharing the Grown Climate Smart initiative and highlighting local companies that incorporate sustainable best-practices in their operation and products,” he said.

Grown Climate Smart is also partnered with AG Business Council of Rock County, Artisan Grain Collaborative, Corteva Agriscience, Ingredion Incorporated, International Containerized Markets, Michael Fields Agricultural Institute, Marquis Energy, Pioneer Pet, Practical Farmers of Iowa, The Delong Co., Inc. and Western New York Energy.

Central Standard spirits and pour-ready cocktails are available for purchase directly from the distillery, 320 E. Clybourn St., and at dozens of retailers throughout the state. A full list of retailers, bars and restaurants that serve the spirits is available online.