Central Standard Seeks Hall of Fame Nominations

Brandy Old Fashioned Hall of Fame will induct second class in February.

Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen is once again accepting nominations for its Brandy Old Fashioned Hall of Fame. And while prospective nominees need not hail from Wisconsin, their choice spirits ought to.

As of Sept. 1, the Central Standard’s co-founders Evan Hughes and Pat McQuillan launched a month-long campaign encouraging consumers to request local brandy in their drinks.

“We’d love for everyone to ask for our North Wisconsin Brandy when ordering their old fashioned cocktails,” McQuillan said in a statement. “But more importantly, we want to encourage people to drink locally, support hard-working Wisconsin families and taste brandy from local distillers.”

In a show of commitment — and to raise additional awareness for their mission — Hughes and McQuillan collaborated with Governor Tony Evers to proclaim September Wisconsin Brandy Old Fashioned Month, with Wisconsin Brandy Old Fashioned Day on Sept. 23.

The inaugural Wisconsin Brandy Old Fashioned Month and Day took place in 2022.

“Wisconsin Brandy Old Fashioned Month is all about showcasing and connecting Wisconsinites with great local distilleries,“ said Hughes in a statement. Hughes, a board member of the Wisconsin Distillers Guild, also touted the state’s spirit industry, noting that it supports “more than 39,000 jobs” and generates “billions of dollars” in economic activity.

Central Standard, 320 E. Clybourn St., has a number of plans in place to celebrate local spirits throughout September and beyond. Each Wednesday this month, the business will hold happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., offering $5 North Wisconsin Brandy old fashioneds.

On Sept. 23, brunch-goers can expect one free old fashioned cocktail in celebration of Brandy Old Fashioned Day. Central Standard also plans to unveil a new fall menu featuring dishes infused with North Wisconsin Brandy.

The business will also introduce a private, brandy old fashioned cocktail class at the Crafthouse & Kitchen.

Hall of Fame

Hughes and McQuillan are now accepting nominations for the second class of Brandy Old Fashioned Hall of Famers.

Inaugural inductees included 90-year-old Eugene Kasprzak, whose love of the cocktail earned him the nickname “Old Fashioned;” Charlotte Berndt, who is known to travel across state lines “to get a decent cocktail;” and Tim Vetz, who won a Wisconsin State Fair award for his old fashioned recipe.

Inductees will receive a year’s supply of North Wisconsin Brandy; a custom bottle of North Wisconsin Brandy with their photo on it; lifetime VIP status at Central Standard; and recognition in the Brandy Old Fashioned Hall of Fame in the Founders’ Room at the Crafthouse & Kitchen.

Nominations will be accepted through Sept. 30 and can be submitted online.

After nominations close, a panel of judges will select this year’s inductees based on the strength of their nomination and their story. The 2023 honorees will be announced in October and an induction ceremony will be held in February.