Members can get up to two tickets worth $16 each to the city's international festival.

For 80 years, the Holiday Folk Fair International has been Milwaukee’s premier multicultural festival exploring the world of music, food, dance and the arts. Featuring more than 50 participating ethnic groups and numerous performances daily, the fair celebrates cultures from around the world, as well as the cultural heritage of the people in southeastern Wisconsin.

There is so much to learn, try, and experience at the fair, including traditional music and dance performances, a variety of traditional dishes from the World Café, local chefs preparing traditional cuisine on the Callen Chef’s Stage, photographic exhibits, an Artisan corner, the Wisconsin Woodturners, and a bonsai exhibit, just to name a few. It’s all at the State Fair Park’s Expo Center, and we want you to attend, on us.

Urban Milwaukee members are welcome to claim up to two tickets to the Holiday Folk Fair International as part of your membership, while supplies last.

Click here to claim your ticket(s), while supplies last.

Once you have checked out, your tickets will be available for pickup at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, 755 N. Milwaukee St., during normal store hours, or we are happy to mail them to you. Tickets must be picked up by Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m.

Holiday Folk Fair International takes place Friday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 19. On Friday, the event is open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Saturday, it’s open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. And on Sunday it’s open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To learn more about the event, including activities, exhibits, and performances, visit http://folkfair.org/.

