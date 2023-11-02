Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There is already snow on the ground and we lose an hour of evening daylight this weekend, but don’t let that stop you from getting out and enjoying some fun happenings around Milwaukee. The Nuncrackers musical – a Christmas comedy – begins at Milwaukee Repertory Theater. The Wisconsin Veterans Day Parade will travel through downtown, with a festival taking place after at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. And if you’re the type of person who collects can koozies, The Great Milwaukee Can Koozie Swap & Bar Chip Bonanza at Promises will give koozie enthusiasts the chance to shake up their collections.

November 3-January 7: Nuncrackers

Join the sisters of Nunsense in a holiday comedy musical filled with mischief and fun takes on Christmas carols. Our story follows the sisters as they take to the airwaves to broadcast a Christmas special taped in the basement of Mt. Saint Helen’s. The program is filled with plenty of “nunsense” as the sisters participate in a secret Santa contest, attempt to put on a performance of The Nutcracker and more. If your holidays need a little extra cheer, this musical will have you laughing plenty. For a complete list of showtimes and ticket prices, visit the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s website.

November 3: Diet Lite Music Video Premier and Tour Kickoff

Milwaukee indie rock group Diet Lite had a busy year. In April, the band released its colossal 18-track album Into the Pudding, and has been playing a plethora of shows since. Now, Diet Lite is kicking off a tour with a show at Promises with Riot Nine and Kangaroo Court. It’s not just a show, however – Diet Lite will also be screening its newest music video for “Tom Tom Club.” The show will kick off at 9 p.m.

Nov. 4: We Energies Cookie Book Giveaway

The 90th We Energies cookie book giveaway is underway, with a stop in Milwaukee at American Family Field on Saturday. The 2023 book celebrates first responders, with recipes from police officers, firefighters and EMTs as well as their personal stories. The latest edition also includes a first: a canine-friendly cookie. Pick up your free book in the parking lots at American Family Field from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or check out one of the 23 other stops. Urban Milwaukee’s own Jeramey Jannene was part of the Great Cookie Book Taste Off in late October, but don’t ask him how his team fared.

November 4: The Great Milwaukee Can Koozie Swap & Bar Chip Bonanza

Do you have a drawer filled with koozies that you’ve collected but never use? Milwaukee Record and Busch Light are teaming up to put on The Great Milwaukee Can Koozie Swap & Bar Chip Bonanza, where you can trade in those unused koozies for new koozies, drinks or cash. This year’s koozie swap also includes the Bar Chip Bonanza, giving you a chance to get rid of drink tokens from any Milwaukee establishment – even those no longer in business. Turn in a bar chip and you’ll get a chance to spin the prize wheel for a chance to win Busch Light swag, free drinks, Milwaukee Record merch and more. The Great Milwaukee Can Koozie Swap & Bar Chip Bonanza is free to attend and will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

November 4: Wisconsin Veterans Day Parade/Festival

Celebrate Wisconsin’s veterans at the Wisconsin Veterans Day Parade, where hundreds of participants will travel a planned route through downtown Milwaukee. The parade will step off on W. Wisconsin Ave at 11 a.m. and will end at N. Water St. and W. Juneau Ave. Afterwards, check out the Wisconsin Veterans Day Festival at the Peck Pavilion at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. The festival will feature live entertainment, food, vendors and more.

November 4: Winter Kicker at The Rock Snowpark

Luckily for The Rock Snowpark, kicking off the winter season is even easier now that it snowed on Halloween. The Rock Snowpark is throwing a Winter Kicker event featuring film screenings, raffles and a video contest. Teton Gravity Research will show its new snow film Legend Has It, and LINE ski will show its new street skiing film Daycare. Gates open at The Rock at 4:30 p.m. with raffles beginning at 6:15 p.m. The first screening will begin at 7 p.m. For more information, visit The Rock Snowpark’s website.

November 4-5: 6th Annual Kidpreneur Fair

Cloud 9 Workshop is hosting the 6th Annual Kidpreneur Fair, an event aimed at giving children a positive entrepreneurial experience. Four different groups of kids will share their ideas and sell their products from 9 a.m.to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. both days. The fair is free to attend and all booths are cash only.