Service along former GoldLine route could be restored in 2024.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Bus service along Downer Avenue between Downtown and UW-Milwaukee could return in spring 2024, due in large part to the advocacy of East Side residents.

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is evaluating alternating running Route 3o between UW-Milwaukee along Downer Avenue and Maryland Avenue, according to Sup. Sheldon Wasserman.

“We are starting to work on spring 2024 changes and one of the things we’ve been hearing about is how to better serve Downer residents,” a spokesperson for MCTS told Urban Milwaukee. “We are evaluating the ridership and schedule data to see what works best for Downer as well as all Route 30 riders and will be ready to announce a final plan in early 2024.”

For many years, MCTS operated the GoldLine along Downer Avenue, connecting the Upper East Side to Downtown and Wauwatosa. When MCTS launched the new bus rapid transit service called Connect 1, the route was eliminated.

The segment of the former GoldLine running between Downtown and Wauwatosa was replaced by Connect 1, but the section between downtown and the East Side was not.

Former Goldine riders have had to walk four blocks west of N. Downer Avenue to take Route 30 from N. Maryland Avenue, or take Route 21 from N. Downer Ave. and transfer to Route 30.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Area residents and business owners have been advocating for the restoration of service along the former Goldine route on Downer Avenue. In August, Wasserman held a public meeting with MCTS officials and constituents to discuss the disappearance of the GoldLine and potential solutions.

“Thank you to everyone who contacted my office on this issue. MCTS heard our concerns loud and clear,” Wasserman said in his weekly constituent newsletter. “Your activism made all the difference.”

Wasserman singled out the efforts of “all-star constituent” Moira Fitzgerald, who Wasserman said organized with his office to advocate for bus service along Downer Avenue.

Fitzgerald lives on Downer Avenue and was a frequent GoldLine rider. She told Urban Milwaukee that the bus rapid transit service “should be an enhancement, not a tradeoff” for transit riders. Fitzgerald was also joined by The Downer Business Improvement District and Milwaukee Downtown, Business Improvement District #21, both of which sent letters urging the restoration of direct bus service between Downer Avenue and Downtown.

“Beginning in March of 2024, Route 30 will be modified to service both Downer Avenue and Maryland Avenue. Buses will now alternate between Downer and Maryland, similar to the split Route 30 of many years ago,” Wasserman said. “This will result in additional time between buses on Maryland Avenue, but it will importantly also expand direct service to more neighborhoods.”

MCTS will roll out its next schedule changes in December this year. But officials will announce changes related to Downer Avenue and the former GoldLine service in 2024, according to Wasserman and MCTS.