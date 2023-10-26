Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It’s Halloween weekend, and while we don’t have any tricks to recommend you check out around the city, there are plenty of treats. The Mitchell Park Domes is hosting a Dia de los Muertos celebration, where the Desert Dome will be completely decorated. The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will play the score to Nightmare Before Christmas alongside a screening of the film and Red Arrow Park will host the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee, a free pumpkin patch with plenty of activities for the entire family.

October 27: Dia de los Muertos at The Domes

This year, you can celebrate Dia de los Muertos in a desert oasis – without leaving Milwaukee. The Mitchell Park Domes are hosting a Dia de los Muertos party, where attendees can enjoy the ambience of The Domes at night and experience the Desert Dome in a new way as it will be dressed up for the occasion. Dia de los Muertos at The Domes will feature live music, crafts, food and art vendors and a bilingual storytime. The event will begin at 6 p.m.., an hour after The Domes’ normal business hours. General admission to the event is $16 and Friends of the Domes members will receive $3 off.

October 27: WWE Smackdown

Trick or Treaters and Halloween party-goers aren’t the only ones donning fun spandex outfits this weekend. WWE Smackdown returns to Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum. The event will bring an eclectic cast of superstars to the ring, including WWE legend John Cena, Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio and many more. Tickets to Smackdown start at $20. Doors to the event open at 5:15 p.m., and the show begins at 6:45 p.m.

October 28-29: Milwaukee County Trick-or-Treat

You and your family spent a lot of time on those costumes, so why only wear them once? That’s one of the perks of Halloween in Milwaukee – two full days of trick-or-treating across a variety of beautiful neighborhoods and suburbs. Below, you’ll find a schedule for trick-or-treating in the Milwaukee area this weekend.

Saturday

Bay View: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cudahy: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Franklin: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

West Allis: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

West Milwaukee: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday

Bayside: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Brown Deer: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Fox Point: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Glendale: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Greendale: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Greenfield: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hales Corners: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Milwaukee: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Oak Creek: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

River Hills: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Shorewood: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Francis: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wauwatosa: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Whitefish Bay: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

October 28-29: ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Film with Orchestra

Is it a Halloween film? Or is it a Christmas film? Maybe it’s both. Celebrate the upcoming holidays with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra for a special screening of this 1993 Disney classic, where the orchestra will perform Danny Elfman’s original score live along with the film. Saturday’s screening will begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s screening will begin at 2:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra website.

October 28: Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee

The second annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee will take place at Red Arrow Park, offering a safe, daytime environment to celebrate Halloween featuring free pumpkins, free goodies and plenty of fun activities. The event will kick off with the opening of the free pumpkin patch at 11 a.m. Pumpkins will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis. At 12:30 p.m., a kids’ costume parade led by Mayor Cavalier Johnson and the Extra Crispy Brass Band will take place. Vendors include Weston’s Antique Apple Orchard, Cottonmouth MKE, Pop’s Marketplace and more, and various food trucks will also be on site. For a complete list of activities and performances that will be taking place at the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee, visit the Milwaukee Downtown website.

October 28: Nightmare on Center Street Block Party

Company Brewing’s Nightmare on Center Street Halloween celebration is expanding to an entire block party this year. Starting at 11 a.m. and running until 2 p.m., a kids’ and pets’ costume contest will take place. There will also be an opportunity for trick-or-treating, and a giant inflatable trampoline park will be set up. DJ Fuzzy Logic and the Big Style Brass Band will provide live music, and a makers and vintage market will set up shop. After 9 p.m., the party will shift indoors at Company Brewing, and a lineup of local bands will dress up as famous acts like Deftones and Blink-182 and perform covers of those bands’ songs.