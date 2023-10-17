Taste of the Gateway Returns For 4th Year

Dining deal offers $10 discounts at select restaurants near the airport on Oct. 18 -19.

Need a cheap meal on the fly? Taste of the Gateway returns this week for the fourth year, offering discounts at 10 restaurants near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

During the deal, which runs from Wednesday, Oct. 18 through Thursday, Oct. 19, The Gateway to Milwaukee, a business association that promotes the area, will sponsor $10 discounts on any purchase of $20 or more.

The initiative aims to promote and support local businesses located on Milwaukee’s far South Side.

“We have a fantastic mix of cultures and restaurants in the airport area, and The Taste of the Gateway – Dining Days is a great way to get to know some of the best locally owned and operated restaurants in the community,” said Leif Otteson, executive director of The Gateway to Milwaukee, in a statement.

Participating restaurants include Al Bazzar Restaurant, Café 94 Indian Fusion, Chucho’s Red Taco, Coach’s Pub ‘N’ Grill, Final Approach, In Plane View, Jalapeño Loco, Martino’s Hot Dogs & Italian Beef, Paradise Roastery and Who’s On Layton.

The list covers Mexican, Indian, Middle Eastern, Italian and American cuisines, as well as coffee and sweets, elevated pub fare and a brand-new sports bar and restaurant.

Area alderman Scott Spiker touted the event in a Monday press release, encouraging residents to take advantage of the opportunity.

“The Gateway to Milwaukee includes a wealth of fantastic restaurants, many of which are locally owned and operated,” he said in a statement. “For those who have not had the chance to visit many of these establishments, the Dining Days are a fantastic opportunity to try new foods, while supporting local small businesses in the process.”

To access the discount, diners should mention the Taste of the Gateway event before ordering.

For additional information, including hours and addresses of participating restaurants, visit the Taste of the Gateway — Discount Dining Days 2023 Facebook page.