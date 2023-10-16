Saz’s Breaks Ground on Walker’s Point Expansion

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Saz’s Hospitality Group broke ground on its newest project Monday morning. Members of the group’s leadership team — standing on wooden planks to avoid the mud from last week’s rain — plunged golden shovels into the dirt at 822 S. 2nd St., kicking off a major expansion to the company’s Walker’s Point event venue, South Second.

The 14,280-square-foot lot is adjacent to the existing venue, 838 S. 2nd St. Come spring 2024, the space will feature an all-seasons patio, outdoor bar, elevated balcony, additional green spaces and parking for event guests. The updated venue will have an outdoor capacity of 225, with the ability to accommodate up to 300 guests including indoor space.

“It’s going to be a fantastic addition to the Walker’s Point neighborhood,” said Joe Brueggemann, group partner and chief operating officer at Saz’s.

He also noted that the company is “always looking at investing, growing and looking towards that next project of expansion with an eye towards ‘what can we do better tomorrow.'”

HGA, the architecture firm that designed South Second, will lead the design of the outdoor expansion, with plans to honor the current venue’s industrial character.

Catalyst Construction is the general contractor for the project.

Although he wasn’t able to make it to the groundbreaking, Dan Katt received several shoutouts from Saz’s leadership during the ceremony, who credited the developer with helping the group find and redevelop multiple properties in the area — including the catering company’s headquarters, located kitty-corner from the venue and expansion site.

Katt, who also owns Good City Brewing, previously planned a 40-unit apartment building for the vacant lot, but those plans never progressed. An entity affiliated with Saz’s purchased the lot in 2021 for $400,000 from Federal Manufacturing Co.

South Second opened in 2016, offering an open floorplan with a private room and mezzanine lounge, on-site kitchen and bar area. The venue has hosted a wide variety of gatherings throughout its seven year tenure at the address, including weddings, corporate events, award ceremonies, family reunions, holiday parties and more.

Looking forward, Saz’s expects to continue hosting these types of events in the coming year, as well as gatherings related to the 2024 Republican National Convention, scheduled for July 2024.

Saz’s assures prospective clients that “rental rates remain current,” but are subject to change in the future. For that reason, guests are encouraged to book sooner rather than later.

For more information about touring, or to make a booking, email southsecond@sazs.com or visit the South Second website.

Saz’s isn’t the only business making moves at the corner of W. Walker and S. 2nd streets. Just across from South Second, Draft & Vessel owner Nathaniel Davauer is preparing to open Giving Tree Garage, a hybrid beer garden and mobile tap truck showroom.

