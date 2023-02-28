Walker’s Point Garage Could Become Beer Garden, Tap Truck Showroom

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A seasoned suburban bar owner is eyeing Milwaukee for his next venture, with plans to bring a unique concept to the Walker’s Point neighborhood.

Nathaniel Davauer, whose credits include Draft & Vessel locations in Shorewood and Wauwatosa, is planning to open Giving Tree Garage, a hybrid beer garden and mobile tap truck showroom.

The business is planned for a 3,000-square-foot lot at 902 S. 2nd St., which Davauer purchased in April 2022 for $193,000. The lot is home to a four-car masonry garage that faces W. Walker St., as well as a small, grassy area and a large elm tree — hence the title, Giving Tree Garage.

Davauer described the future business as a “mini urban beer garden,” which would operate seasonally and offer a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

In addition to the outdoor beer garden, Davauer plans to restore the garage structure, originally constructed in 1927, to showcase a collection of rentable, vintage tap trucks. Aside from servicing the beer garden, the vehicles will be available to rent for events such as weddings.

“You can stop by and pick one that fits the vibe,” Davauer said.

Draft & Vessel currently operates two beer trucks — an eight-tap, 1941 Ford pickup truck that has appeared seasonally at Milwaukee Public Market since 2019, as well as the Rk’d (arcade) Bar, which Davauer described as a “Hot Wheels-style” van containing 12 tap lines and a Nintendo console.

The mobile operation played a key role in the business’s survival throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, explained Davauer, who added that after seeing success at the market, he decided to continue the project as a “spin-off” concept.

“The core is really evolving what we’ve already been doing for a couple years and giving it a physical home and brand of its own,” Davauer said. “This way, it doesn’t have to be a part of Draft & Vessel, which gives you a little more leeway as far as design.”

Davauer plans to add several more vehicles to his fleet within the coming months.

Giving Tree Garage is expected to open in May. Because the concept is unique, said Davauer, the project will be continually adjusted throughout the lead-up to its launch.

“It’s not really going to fit into any tidy concept,” he said. “It’s kind of trying a new thing.”

Davauer plans to keep the business simple to start off, but said that future collaborations with local food trucks or neighboring business Saz’s Catering are not out of the question.

Permits for structural repairs to the building were filed in February 2023. The outdoor beer garden space includes a pergola and handful of benches.

Before opening, the proposed business requires approval for its liquor license from the Milwaukee Common Council.

The expected hours of operation for Giving Tree Garage are Friday from 1 p.m. to midnight, Saturday from noon to midnight and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to the license application.

Another project is already underway across the street from the proposed business. Saz’s Hospitality Group has a pending zoning variance request to expand its South Second venue, 838 S. 2nd St., onto the adjacent property, 822 S. 2nd St., Urban Milwaukee previously reported.

The 14,280-square-foot lot would gain a two-story, open-air structure with a bar on the first level and a deck on the second. Approximately half of the lot would contain a fenced-in patio. The northern half of the lot would become a 17-stall parking structure.

The two projects are making headway in developing several vacant lots along a section of S. 2nd Street, which were formerly owned by dairy equipment company Federal Manufacturing Co. The company moved to Pewaukee in 2014. Developer Dan Katt helped redevelop many of the properties, including the Saz’s catering facility in 2015 and the event venue in 2016.

Jeramey Jannene contributed to this article.