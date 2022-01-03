Now for sale, with plans to expand it to glassy two-story structure.

Some might see a dilapidated garage on an industrial side street. Others might see a golden opportunity on a vibrant commercial corridor.

As it’s been since 1927, the 3,000-square-foot lot at 902 S. 2nd St. in Walker’s Point is home to a five-stall, masonry garage that faces W. Walker St.

But it’s now listed for sale with Noël Real Estate Advisors for $299,000 and comes with plans for a two-story addition that would reorient the structure towards S. 2nd St.

Designed by Vetter Architects, the proposal would yield a two-story, 2,500-square-foot commercial structure on what has become Milwaukee’s restaurant row. Noël’s listing touts it as “the perfect location for a restaurant, bar or walk-up office space.”

Kitty-corner from the building is La Dama restaurant, to the south is the future home of Odd Duck restaurant (the former Meraki space), across Walker Street to the north is the South Second event venue and across S. 2nd St. to the west is the Saz’s Catering facility. To the east is a four-story, live-work loft complex.

“It’s priced to sell so don’t miss your opportunity!” says the listing flyer.

“A Phase 1 environmental study was recently completed and a well-thought-out redevelopment plan has this property poised for future success,” said broker Marnie Noel in an email to Urban Milwaukee.

The plan would keep the garage and add a decidedly modern addition atop what is currently a grass lot.

But the garage could also be developed and the site developed from scratch. That was contemplated under a prior ownership group less than a decade ago.

Long-time owner Federal Manufacturing Co. relocated from Walker’s Point to Pewaukee in 2014, and in 2015 developer Dan Katt applied to demolish the garage and use the site as parking. But that plan never progressed. Meanwhile, Katt coordinated the redevelopment of other Federal properties in the area, including what is now the event venue and the catering facility.

Federal ultimately sold the garage property to Eric Barthenheier‘s EPB Enterprises in 2018 for $122,00. EPB, in turn, sold it in March 2021 for $265,000 to 1500 Sunset Drive LLC. The limited liability company lists investor Matthew Strong as its registered agent.

The property is currently assessed for $63,900.

Can’t quite place the property? You might remember it for the graffiti that adorned it early in the pandemic: cursive letters that spelled out “Everything’s fine f*cked.”

Photos and Renderings