Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Parks is once again seeking funding for bridge repairs, replacement and closures in 2024.

Since 2022, the department has been working to clear up more than $1 million worth of immediate maintenance needs identified at pedestrian bridges around the parks system. This funding has gone to repair, replace and close bridges around the parks system.

The 2024 recommended budget from County Executive David Crowley included approximately $700,000 for bridge projects in county parks. The county had previously allocated more than $900,000 for pedestrian bridge projects.

The focus in recent budgets on pedestrian bridges stems from a survey conducted in 2021. At the time, Parks only had a general idea of how many pedestrian bridges there were across the system. In order to plan for the maintenance of the infrastructure, the department needed to first get a grasp of what was out there.

The department ended up finding more than 170 pedestrian bridges. It didn’t count vehicular bridges, which are managed and inspected by the Milwaukee County Department of Transportation.

“It’s likely that we are overextended in how many bridges we own,” Sarah Toomsen, Parks planning and development manager told county supervisors in 2021. “So I see hard choices ahead.”

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Parks has been struggling against a massive backlog of infrastructure maintenance estimated at close to $500 million. Recently, the department has begun to pursue a policy of demolition for old and unused buildings to save money on maintenance and heating costs.

And bridge projects can be big-ticket items. It cost approximately $3.4 million to rehabilitate the historic Ravine Road Bridge, after it sat closed to the public for six years due to safety concerns. Parks has already budgeted $1.4 million to replace two bridges over the Washington Park Lagoon, with construction scheduled for 2024.

Between 2021 and 2023, Parks has spent nearly $6 million just on bridges.