New Faces in New Places

Oct 6th, 2023

Dr. Lynn D. Akey named new chancellor of UW-Parkside

Appointment takes effect January 2, 2024

Sep 26th, 2023 by University of Wisconsin System

Wangard Partners Announces Matt Moroney as New CEO

Stewart Wangard assumes role as Executive Chairman of the Board, marking culmination of long-term succession plan

Sep 22nd, 2023 by Wangard Partners, Inc.

Near West Side Partners Selects Stephanie Sherman as Associate Director

Sherman brings strategic leadership expertise in nonprofit and small business development

Sep 20th, 2023 by Near West Side Partners, Inc.

Cousins Subs® Welcomes Mike Arend as Vice President of Finance

Arend joins the brand’s Corporate Support Center Leadership Team.

Sep 19th, 2023 by Cousins Subs

Gov. Evers Appoints Jorge Fragoso to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court

Sep 18th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers

Lowlands Group’s Ileana Rivera Knighted by Belgian Brewers Guild

Rivera received prestigious recognition during 23rd annual Belgian Bier Weekend

Sep 18th, 2023 by Lowlands Group

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces Tina Quealy as Next CEO

Quealy brings strong philanthropic acumen and passion for expanding access to early childhood education

Sep 11th, 2023 by Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

Veteran Journalist Joyce Garbaciak Shifts to Co-Anchor ‘WISN 12 News at 6:00 p.m.’ Exclusively

Sep 8th, 2023 by WISN 12

Marquette chemistry professor receives $1.7 million R01 grant from NIH to study chromosomal interactions behind degenerative disorders and cancer

Sep 7th, 2023 by Marquette University

Dr. Phillip J. King Joins MATC as Executive Vice President, Student Success

College strengthens its focus on transforming lives by hiring an educator with 30+ years of experience and a passion for motivating students and staff.

Sep 6th, 2023 by Milwaukee Area Technical College

