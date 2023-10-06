New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
Dr. Lynn D. Akey named new chancellor of UW-Parkside
Appointment takes effect January 2, 2024
Sep 26th, 2023 by University of Wisconsin System
Wangard Partners Announces Matt Moroney as New CEO
Stewart Wangard assumes role as Executive Chairman of the Board, marking culmination of long-term succession plan
Sep 22nd, 2023 by Wangard Partners, Inc.
Near West Side Partners Selects Stephanie Sherman as Associate Director
Sherman brings strategic leadership expertise in nonprofit and small business development
Sep 20th, 2023 by Near West Side Partners, Inc.
Cousins Subs® Welcomes Mike Arend as Vice President of Finance
Arend joins the brand’s Corporate Support Center Leadership Team.
Sep 19th, 2023 by Cousins Subs
Lowlands Group’s Ileana Rivera Knighted by Belgian Brewers Guild
Rivera received prestigious recognition during 23rd annual Belgian Bier Weekend
Sep 18th, 2023 by Lowlands Group
Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces Tina Quealy as Next CEO
Quealy brings strong philanthropic acumen and passion for expanding access to early childhood education
Sep 11th, 2023 by Betty Brinn Children’s Museum
Dr. Phillip J. King Joins MATC as Executive Vice President, Student Success
College strengthens its focus on transforming lives by hiring an educator with 30+ years of experience and a passion for motivating students and staff.
Sep 6th, 2023 by Milwaukee Area Technical College