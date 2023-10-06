Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

American Airlines began running new daily, nonstop flights between Milwaukee and Washington D.C. Thursday.

The airline is offering two roundtrip flights a day from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, just outside the nation’s capital.

When the flights were first announced in June, airport officials and County Executive David Crowley touted them as attractive travel options for the thousands of politicos and media that will descend on Milwaukee for the 2024 Republican National Convention.

The airport said Thursday in a statement the flights “give attendees more reasons to choose MKE.” The thinking is in line with the airport’s recent push to encourage local travelers to use Milwaukee Mitchell, noting that airlines will take notice when demand increases and add new service and destinations.

The two daily round trips leave Milwaukee at 6:13 a.m. and 1:39 p.m., and return at 11:34 a.m. and 7:50 p.m. Nonstop flights between the two destinations typically have less than two hours of flight time. American Airlines is running dual-class Bombardier CRJ-700s on the flights.

“With two flights per day, the schedule is perfect for travelers looking to fly to D.C. for a day of business without the need to stay overnight,” said Airport Director Brian Dranzik in a statement. “It also makes travel to the capital easier than ever for families or school trips.”

American Airlines is the fourth-largest carrier for Milwaukee Mitchell in terms of passengers. As of August, Southwest, Delta and United Airlines are the top three carriers.

American Airlines also runs daily nonstop flights to Dallas-Fort Worth, Charlotte, Phoenix, Philadelphia and Chicago. In November, it will begin offering weekly flights to Miami.