If you were a fan of Heaven’s Table BBQ as I was when they had a small place in the Crossroads Collective food hall on Farwell, then you will want to visit their brick-and-mortar restaurant at 5507 W. North Ave. It’s small, just six window-facing stools if you want to dine-in, or, if weather permits, you can have your BBQ at one of the outside tables. Most of their business is carryout and after two visits to this BBQ joint, I can attest to a steady stream of customers leaving with full bags. It’s popular with barbeque aficionados and now I know why.

In December it will be two years since they relocated from Crossroads and expanded the menu. Recently they added a weekend brunch that includes the usual pancakes and egg dishes plus a rice bowl, grits, and a choice of their BBQ meats. Other weekend specials include Smoked Salmon on Friday, Smoked Jerk Turkey Leg on Saturday, and “Weekend Only” Greens.

You can have your BBQ meat, Brisket, Pulled Pork, Sausage, or Chicken, in a sandwich, in a BBQ Dinner including two sides, or by the pound. You can also have a full or half slab of Pork Ribs, Rib Tips, BBQ Meat in a Basket over Fries, or with Dirty Rice in a Bowl.

For my first BBQ meal, I chose the ‘1 Meat Dinner,” brisket plus two 8 oz sides, House Baked Beans and Coleslaw. There must have been a pound of meat in that takeout container and there was not a hint of fat on the meat. It was tender, juicy, and perfectly seasoned with a Texas-inspired rub according to the person behind the counter. He said owner Jason Alston smokes each brisket for 14 hours and as for the rub, he traveled around Texas gathering recipes until he found the perfect combination to call his own. When I asked the obvious, “What’s in the rub?” I did not get an answer.

My companion and I noted layers of flavor with a hint of sweetness, perhaps some cinnamon, and in the background, something spicy.

The coleslaw side was tasty, but the House Baked Beans were amazing, red kidney beans baked in a sweet, but not too sweet sauce, along with sausage and chunks of meat. You could make a light meal with the beans if you added a slab of Cornbread, plain or Cheddar Jalapeno. Do not be surprised when you find some serious heat in the jalapeno cornbread.

In our two meals at Heaven’s Table, friends and I left no sides behind as we ate our way through Mac N Cheese, Dirty Rice, Potato Salad, and the aforementioned Coleslaw and the House Baked Beans. Alston spared no cheese in the gooey, oozy, cheesy mac, a generous potion that left me overstuffed and craving more. The Dirty Rice had the appropriate Cajun flavor, but lacked the traditional sausage while the Potato Salad had a mild tasty mayo dressing and big pieces of potato. It played well with my Pulled Pork that hinted of something sweet and tart.

The Half Slab of Ribs were meaty and tender and again, the rub made the flavors of the meat pop as did the accompanying sauce which was a little sweet and a little spicy. The dry rub on the ribs, like all Alston’s rubs, is a recipe he developed and chooses not to share.

Everything at Heaven’s Table is made in house except the cookies and the cheesecake. That includes the Cornbread and the Banana Pudding, a silky indulgent dessert topped with vanilla wafers and served in a portion that could easily satisfy a family of four.

If you want some tasty BBQ complemented by a delectable choice of classic sides, then Heaven’s Table is the right choice. You might find me there putting in an order for Brisket and two sides, Mac N Cheese, and House Baked Beans.

