Riverwest’s Circle A Closing Next Month

Corner tavern and live music hub hosting series of final shows in Sept. and Oct.

Circle A, a longtime refuge for musicians, artists and fans of all stripes is closing its doors later this fall.

The tavern and live music venue, 932 E. Chambers St., will host a series of final events in September and October, concluding more than two decades in business.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, the business will host A Farewell To Circle A, featuring a three-band lineup and $10 cover. The Jetty Boys, a Sheboygan-based pop punk group, will start things off at 8 p.m., followed by The Haddonfields, who are making the trip from St. Louis. Milwaukee’s own Resist Her Transistor will close out the evening with an alternative set.

The following weekend, Sept. 30, Circle A will feature a lineup of solo artists including Matt Davies, Connor Lamue, Eb Albeit, Dandy Freling, Derek Pritzl, Joseph Huber and Kat Wodtke, with accompaniment from Will Hansen.

Entry is $10, and performances are set to begin at 8 p.m.

On Oct. 6 and 7, a slew of bands and DJs will stage a 48-hour tribute to The Velvet Underground, playing tracks exclusively from the acclaimed rock band.

For a full schedule of upcoming performances, visit the Circle A website.

Jennifer Mueller opened Circle A in 2001 and remains owner today. From humble beginnings, the quirky corner tavern evolved into a beloved neighborhood hangout, charming patrons with its coin-operated jukebox and vintage decor.

Despite the lack of a true stage, the cozy bar played host to a diverse lineup of DJs, well-established musicians and up-and-coming bands. Some groups, such as Resist Her Transistor, have been regular performers at the tavern for upwards of 10 years.

Throughout its tenure, Circle A has served as a constant in Riverwest, remaining relatively unchanged despite steady development in the surrounding streets. In fact, the business only recently started accepting credit cards — it was cash-only until 2020.

The tavern serves alcohol, including tap beer and mixed drinks, but no food. At one time, customers could purchase — very specifically — “American Spirit all-natural Light Filters in the hard pack,” but that era has come and gone.

Circle A has not yet announced an official closing date, though its license is set to expire on Oct. 12, 2023.

Robert Warwick Seay purchased the building that houses Circle A for $84,000 in 2000, and remains the owner today. For more information regarding the history of the property and business, read Michael Horne‘s Bar Exam.

Circle A is open Friday through Saturday from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Mueller did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.