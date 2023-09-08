Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

We are publishing this op-ed in response to a Sept. 5 op-ed.

Wisconsin Examiner editor Ruth Conniff‘s Sept. 5 column, “How School Choice Backers Skew The Statistics,” is riddled with errors.

Despite the headline, Conniff cites not a single “skewed” statistic in a recent School Choice Wisconsin report on the cost-effectiveness of public schools and schools in Wisconsin’s school choice programs. A likely explanation for her omission is that the SCW accurately cites statistics published by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI).

DPI data show that taxpayer support for choice students in 2021-22 was 61% of public school revenue. (When private philanthropy is estimated, private choice students are financed at 70% of public schools.) Despite that gap in resources, DPI Report Cards rank most private choice schools higher than public schools. DPI also reports higher scores among choice students on the college-readiness ACT test. So, according to DPI, choice schools get less money but show better results. On that basis, the SCW report judged them to be more cost-effective.

To counter those data-based findings, Conniff offers demonstrably erroneous claims. She quotes Michigan State professor Joshua Cowen to buttress her errors.

Space limitations don’t allow for a full review of Conniff’s and Cowen’s inaccuracies. Here are half a dozen of them.

Conniff: “[T]he school voucher experiment has failed to produce better outcomes in reading and math than regular public schools.”

False, as demonstrated by DPI data cited in the report. Choice students in Racine and Milwaukee score higher in reading and math than public school students in those cities. Choice students in the statewide program, where eligibility is limited to low-income families, score much higher than low-income public school students and about the same as students from all income levels.

Conniff: “Wisconsin voucher schools have a long record of expelling and counseling out expensive-to-educate students.”

False. Conniff offers not a single instance of this happening, Instead, she cites a decade-old federal investigation without telling her readers the probe concluded with no finding of discrimination. She separately cites unsubstantiated claims by media outlet Wisconsin Watch that choice schools expel students with disabilities.

Cowen: “Forget cost-effective. They’re just able to reject kids that are more costly to them.”

False. Choice schools are prohibited from denying admission to students based on their academic record or possible disability. In contrast, public schools in Wisconsin’s Open Enrollment program rejected more than 1,400 students with disabilities in 2021-22. As is the case in many public schools, schools in the choice programs are not equipped to serve all students with disabilities. Ultimately, the decision on whether a choice program school can meet a student’s needs is up to the parents after consultation with the school.

Cowen: SCW came up with a ‘back of the envelope’ ratio that doesn’t separate different areas with different costs. [It does not] make an apples-to-apples comparison between particular voucher schools and nearby public schools in the same district.

False. SCW compared Milwaukee choice students with students in the Milwaukee Public Schools. It compared Racine choice students with students in the Racine Unified School District. In both instances the report compared choice revenue with MPS and RUSD revenue, respectively.

Conniff: SCW “is pushing to prevent the state from publicly disclosing how much taxpayer money we’re spending on publicly funded private schools.”

False. The SCW report uses complete DPI data on “how much taxpayer money” is spent for the school choice programs. (SCW separately has objected to a DPI advisory committee that recommends use of incomplete information on the cost of choice programs.)

Errors of omission riddle Conniff’s piece, as illustrated by her failure to report the outcome of the federal investigation. Notably, she also does not tell her readers that DPI, an agency that strongly opposes school choice, nevertheless ranks schools in the program higher than public schools. Doing so would obviously contradict her erroneous claims about comparative performance.

For more than 30 years opponents of Wisconsin’s school choice programs have used half-truths and willful untruths to describe them. Conniff’s piece is the latest. It won’t be the last.

Nicholas Kelly is the President of School Choice Wisconsin