AJ Bombers Launches Catering Arm, Mobile Burger Bar

The downtown burger joint also plans to reinstate happy hour and begin weekly music bingo.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

AJ Bombers is a mainstay on Water Street, where it serves burgers, boozy shakes and peanuts to hungry downtown crowds — namely those on the way to or from an event at Fiserv Forum.

But Milwaukeeans from all corners of the city have long wished for the restaurant, 1247 N. Water St., to come to them, rather than the other way around. In response, AJ Bombers will roll out a new catering service, offering a mobile burger bar as well as a la carte options.

“For years the Milwaukee community has been asking us for a way to bring our burgers and burger bar to them, so we’re thrilled that we can now do just that for any office, park or backyard party through our new catering services,” said Chris Adams, chief operating officer at Benson’s Restaurant Group, in a statement.

Benson’s Group also operates Blue Bat Kitchen, Smoke Shack, Onesto, Bridgewater Modern Grill and The Edison, and is the franchisor of Zaffiro’s pizza brand.

Catering choices include the buffet-style burger bar, served with all the fixings, or individual boxed meals featuring chicken wings, chicken tenders, buffalo chicken egg rolls, tater tots and more.

The restaurant offers both off-site dropoff and pick-up catering. Orders and inquiries can be submitted online.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Also by popular request, AJ Bombers has reinstated its happy hour. The weekday event takes place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and features discounts on food and drinks including $7 cheeseburgers, $6 cheese curds, $5 custard shakes, $4 mixed drinks, $3 domestic beers and more.

“After we paused our happy hour during the pandemic, we heard the feedback from our customers and employees alike,” Adams said.”We are so excited to be bringing it back better than ever.”

The happy hour made its return in mid-August.

AJ Bombers also recently debuted its new music bingo, held Thursdays at 6 p.m. in partnership with Quizmaster. Guests can expect two to three rounds per night, with cards priced at $1 per player. Prizes will be awarded to individual game winners, with a grand prize for the final winner.

AJ Bombers is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The restaurant was opened in 2009 by Joe and Angie Sorge.