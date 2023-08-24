Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It’s been a scorcher of a week in Milwaukee, but thankfully the weather will begin to cool off just in time for a weekend packed with fun events. Turner Hall Ballroom is putting on an all-local show featuring some of Milwaukee’s favorite bands, and WMSE is throwing its 13th Annual Backyard BBQ at Humboldt Park. Celebrate Milwaukee’s Hispanic communities at Mexican Fiesta’s 50th Anniversary celebration or bring the whole family to Bounce Milwaukee’s final day of business.

August 25: All Local Show at Turner Hall

It’s not every day that you can catch an all-local lineup at Turner Hall Ballroom, but on Aug. 25, four of the city’s most popular bands are scheduled to perform at the historic venue. Social Cig, Diet Lite, Fellow Kinsman and Bug Moment will take to the stage and the event will feature local vendors as well as a chance to get a tattoo inspired by the evening’s lineup. Doors to the show will open at 7 p.m. and music will start at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $20 and can be purchased on the AXS website.

August 25: Float Fest

Float Milwaukee is throwing an outdoor party dubbed Float Fest – a celebration showing thanks to all of the business’ loyal customers. Float Fest will feature live music, food and entertainment such as fire-bending and hoop-dancing. The music lineup includes performances by Immortal Girlfriend and MATTHU. Ruta’s Fresh Indian Fare, Purple Door Ice Cream, Broken Bat Brewing and Indulgence Chocolatiers are all within close proximity to the event and will be providing food and drink. Float Fest is free to attend and will run from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and will take place on the block outside of Float Milwaukee between 2nd St. and 3rd St.

August 25-27: Mexican Fiesta 50th Anniversary

It’s the 50th anniversary of Mexican Fiesta, an event that not only celebrates Mexican culture but also raises funds for scholarships. The festival began in 1973 as a celebration of Mexican Independence Day and has since grown into a colossal celebration of Milwaukee’s Hispanic community. Mexican Fiesta will run through the weekend and will feature live entertainment, food and educational opportunities. The music lineup for the event includes performances by Edwin Luna y la Trakalosa de Monterrey, Palomo, Stefani Montiels and more. Mexican Fiesta will run from noon to midnight at the Henry Maier Festival Park. Admission is free on Friday from noon to 3 p.m. General Admission tickets are $24. Visit the Mexican Fiesta website for additional info and to purchase tickets.

August 26: WMSE 13th Annual Backyard BBQ

Beloved Milwaukee independent radio station WMSE is putting on its 13th Annual Backyard BBQ event – a free music festival that serves as a thank-you to listeners and supporters. The BBQ will feature food trucks, activities and plenty of local craft beer. The main event is a lineup of live music, featuring performances by Telethon, Chicken Wire Empire and legendary indie-rock artist Bob Mould. WMSE’s Backyard BBQ will take place at Humboldt Park in Bay View and will run from noon to 8 p.m.

August 26: Final Ayre in the Square of 2023

The outdoor music series are coming to a close, signaling the end of summertime in Milwaukee. Ayre in the Square, a free, monthly live music series that runs through the summer, is putting on its final show of 2023. The final lineup of the year includes performances by Funk Summit Bass team, The Aimless Blades and Conscious Congress. Drinks and food are available courtesy of nearby businesses and vendors, but feel free to bring your own. Ayre in the Square will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Catalano Square and is free to attend.

August 27: Black-Owned Summer Marketplace

The Deer District plaza will host MKE Black’s Black-Owned Summer Marketplace, a free-to-attend event filled with food trucks, vendors and live entertainment. The August marketplace will feature music by DJ Lolo and will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

August 27: Bounce Milwaukee Farewell Party

Bounce Milwaukee is closing its doors for good, but not without one final party. From noon to 5 p.m., guests can purchase “Everything” tickets that will grant access to laser tag, rock climbing, projector games, inflatable sports, obstacle courses and more. The “Everything” ticket also includes entry into the buffet, which features food options like fresh-baked pizzas and quesadillas. To purchase tickets, visit the event’s Fare Harbor listing.