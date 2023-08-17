Twisted Plants Owners Plan New Restaurant at Sherman Phoenix

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Sherman Phoenix plays host to a lineup of talented chefs who can satisfy nearly any craving — from cupcakes and caramel corn to barbeque and buffalo wings. But the May departure of Funky Fresh Spring Rolls left one notable gap: healthy, plant-based food.

That’s slated to change as soon as next month, when vegan chefs and Twisted Plants owners Arielle and Brandon Hawthorne launch their new concept at the market, 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave.

The married couple plan to open Planted Vibes, serving plant-based burgers and sandwiches, as well as bowls inspired by those previously offered by Funky Fresh — with owner TrueMan McGee‘s blessing.

The new concept will represent a sort of homecoming for the Hawthornes, who launched their first concept, Twisted Plants, as a food truck that frequented the intersection of 52nd Street and Fond du Lac Avenue, just a few blocks away from Sherman Phoenix.

“It’ll be a good time to spin the block and go back to where we started,” said Brandon Hawthorne, who also noted that he’s looking forward to bringing an easily-accessible vegan concept to the neighborhood.

Since its 2019 launch, Twisted Plants has grown to include two brick-and-mortar establishments. Its flagship restaurant opened in spring 2020 at 4905 S. Packard Ave., in Cudahy and was later joined by a second location at 1233 E. Brady St. on the Lower East Side. A third is expected to open this fall in West Allis.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The food truck continues to make regular appearances at events throughout the Milwaukee area.

Even as the couple prepares to launch the new concept, Brandon Hawthorne assures customers that operations at Twisted Plants will remain unchanged.

On the fully vegan menu at Planted Vibes, guests can expect handhelds such as a plant-based Beyond burger and sandwiches piled with 5-hour marinated jackfruit.

The bowls, which Brandon Hawthorne likened to Chipotle’s offerings, will encompass pre-made, vegetable-heavy bowls served warm. Options such as the Fiesta Bowl with quinoa, meatless crumbles, lettuce, tomatoes and jalapeno; Asian-inspired bowl with quinoa, plant-based steak, broccoli, red onions, shredded carrots and sesame seeds; a barbeque bowl with potatoes, plant-based chicken, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and barbeque sauce, will all be available.

The health-focused restaurant will likely forgo fried foods, though Brandon Hawthorne said the final decision is still up in the air.

Planted Vibes has a target opening date in mid to late-September. A specific date, as well as operating hours, will be announced later.

In the meantime, the Hawthornes are hiring. Industry professionals interested in joining the team can submit a resume to info@plantedvibesmke.com

Sherman Phoenix has seen a number of changes throughout the past several months. The aforementioned Funky Fresh officially closed its doors on May 18 after five years in operation at the marketplace.

The spring roll purveyor, which previously offered prepared rolls and bowls at Sherman Phoenix, closed in order to focus on wholesale operations. Frozen Funky Fresh Spring Rolls are available at dozens of retail stores throughout Wisconsin and Illinois.

Another vendor, Happy Days Day Bar, permanently closed on July 8. The company announced the news in an online post, but didn’t share a reason for the closure. “If you missed the experience, you MISSED the experience,” the post said, adding, “If you have ever supported the venture, Thank You.”

Sherman Phoenix is currently home to 20 small businesses, including those focusing on food and drink, hair and beauty, clothing, art, wellness and mentorship.

The marketplace is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.